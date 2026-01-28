Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of 12 counties, including Nairobi and Kiambu, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of 12 counties on Thursday, January 29.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 28, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate planned maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in several areas.

Mwiki will be affected, including Mwiki Township, parts of Maji Mazuri, Kenyatta Farm, Mwiki Police Station, Nyawai Secondary School, Mwiki Good Hope School and adjacent customers.

Power will also be interrupted along Raphta Road and parts of Waiyaki Way, affecting part of Ring Road Westlands, the whole of Raphta Road, David Osieli Road, and part of Mvuli Road.

Other affected areas are East Church Road, Lantana Road, Sports Road, Church Road, Maiga Mahiru Road, Park Inn Hotel, Dusit Princess Hotel, Lemac Offices, Ibis Hotel, Rehema House and adjacent customers.

Additionally, parts of Mareba and Mukuru kwa Reuben will be affected, including Clesoi Road, Paper Converters, Gatoto Primary School, Mukuru kwa Reuben and surrounding areas.

In Uasin Gishu County, power will be interrupted from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. in Lugulu, Likuyani, Sango and Imbinga, affecting Lugulu, Likuyani, Sango, Imbinga, Water Intake (KOFC), Ivugwi and adjacent customers.

From 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., electricity supply will be interrupted in Kamukunji Estate, including Kamukunji Estate, St Peters, Kibulgeny, Block 10 and adjacent customers.

Kaptingia will experience a power outage from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m., affecting Kaptingia and surrounding areas.

In Kakamega County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Eregi, affecting Eregi TTC, Eregi Mission, Eregi Market, Murram, Imalaba, Itulubini, Ihulili, Shikoho, Shirumba, Shitoli, Shijiko and adjacent customers.

In Vihiga County, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in areas under the KESREF feeder, including Sugar Research Institute, Kibos Prisons, Cibo Industries, Tamuwa, White Coal, Great Lakes University, Kajulu Water, Gita Market, Kianja, Nyabondo and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Parts of Kisii County will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Kanyimbo, Nyatieko and Kegogi, affecting Kanyimbo Secondary School, Nyatieko Secondary School, Iranda Dispensary, Mbanda, Kegogi Market and environs, parts of Manga Isecha, parts of Oaro Market and surrounding areas.

In Migori County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Othoro, affecting Othoro Dispensary, Kokelo School, Paul Aludo’s residence and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, outages are scheduled from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Magunga and Luanda Gwasi, affecting Luanda Gwasi, Lak Nyiero, Kiabuya, Magunga, NYS Lambwe and adjacent areas.

In Murang'a County, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in parts of the Kandara feeder, including Gatitu Market, Githunguri Girls, Kinyoho, Gaichanjiru, Ngurueini, Kagunduini, Mathareini, Kariti Market, Karugia, Turuturu, Githima and adjacent customers.

In Meru County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Ntugi, Kiirua, Gitoro and Munithu, affecting ATC Tower-Kiborione, Meru Central Kiirua, Ntugi Secondary School, Muthengene Village, Afia Millers, Three Stairs, Rocky Area-Bellavista, Kwa Kamau, Wason Sawmills, Mboroga, Machaka Slums, Kiirua Mission Hospital, Njeru Industries, and Marinya.

Ntugi Market, Kiirua Technical Institute, Kiirua Market, Mitoone, Gatwe, Munithu Secondary School, Kambiti Primary School, Kambiti Market, Kienderu Market, Kiruai Coffee Factory, Kogoacheke, Kaaga area, Elsa Hotel, Consolata Mission Hospital Gitoro, Kamabakia, KCB Makutano, Safaricom BTS Makutano, Amara, Nevada and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Laikipia County, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Katheri and Kangaita, affecting Katheri Market, Ontulili, Kwa Marete, Kangaita and surrounding areas.

In Kiambu County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Gatundu High School and Gatundu Hospital area, including Kamau Muigai, Mutomo Primary School, Gatundu High School, Githaruru, Mararo Kenyatta Home, Gatundu Hospital, Gatundu Market, Gatundu Kenya Power offices, Muthiga, Mukinyi, Ituru High School, Gaithece, Githuya, Wamwangi, Kaunyu A and B and adjacent customers.

In Kitui County, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Majengo, Ithyokwe Stadium and Kyandui, affecting Majengo, Silyumani, Ithyokwe, Mathunzini, Kiteta, Ikolonya, Wii Market, Kyandui Market and adjacent areas.