Editor's Review CAF has handed down heavy disciplinary sanctions following chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed down heavy disciplinary sanctions following chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final.

In a ruling released on Wednesday, January 28, CAF’s Disciplinary Board suspended five players and officials and imposed combined fines amounting to Ksh145.8 million on the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) and the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The sanctions stem from multiple incidents during the final that CAF said violated the CAF Disciplinary Code, including unsporting conduct, improper behaviour by players, officials and supporters, and actions that brought the game into disrepute.

CAF first confirmed that its Disciplinary Board took action against Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw for unsporting conduct and violations of fair play and integrity.

"To suspend Mr Pape Bouna Thiaw, the Head Coach of the Senegalese National Team, for five (5) official CAF matches for his unsporting conduct in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity and for bringing the game into disrepute. Mr Pape Bouna Thiaw was also fined $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million)," a statement read.

CAF further ruled that Senegalese player Illiman Ndiaye would be suspended for his behaviour towards match officials during the final.

"To suspend the Senegalese National Team player, Mr Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye for two (2) official CAF matches, for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee," the report added.

Similarly, Senegal international Ismaila Sarr was sanctioned for similar conduct directed at the referee.

"To suspend Senegalese National Team player, Mr Ismaila Sarr for two (2) official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee," the statement continued.

Beyond individual suspensions, CAF imposed substantial financial penalties on the Senegalese federation, citing the conduct of supporters during the final.

"To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), $300,000 (Ksh38.7 million) for the improper conduct of its supporters, which brought the game into disrepute in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity," the statement further read.

File image of Senegal and Morocco players

The Disciplinary Board also punished the federation for the behaviour of its players and technical staff during the match.

"To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), $300,000 (Ksh38.7 million) for the unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity. The unsporting conduct of their players and the technical staff also brought the game into disrepute," the statement indicated.

CAF added a further fine after several Senegal players were cautioned during the match.

"To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), $15,000 (Ksh1.9 million) for the misconduct of its National Team, due to five (5) of its players having received cautions," the statement noted.

The CAF Disciplinary Board also announced sanctions against the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and members of the Moroccan national team, including Achraf Hakimi, for unsporting behaviour and match-day incidents.

"To suspend the Moroccan National Team player, Mr Achraf Hakimi for two (2) official CAF matches, with one (1) these matches being suspended for one (1) year from the date of this decision, for his unsporting behaviour," the statement read.

Moroccan international Ismaël Saibari was suspended for three games and fined over Ksh12 million over unsporting behaviour.

"To suspend the Moroccan National Team player, Mr Ismaël Saibari for three (3) official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour. Mr Ismaël Saibari was also fined $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million)," the statement added.

CAF also fined the Moroccan federation over the conduct of ball boys during the final.

"To fine the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) $200,000 (Ksh25.8 million), for the inappropriate behaviour of the stadium’s ball boys during the aforementioned match," the statement further read.

Further sanctions were imposed after Moroccan players and officials were found to have interfered with the match officials’ work.

"To fine the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) for the improper conduct of their National Team players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee’s work, in violation of the principles of fair play and integrity, as stated in Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code," the statement noted.

CAF concluded its rulings by penalising the Moroccan federation for the actions of supporters inside the stadium.

"To fine the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) $15,000 (Ksh1.9 million) for the use of lasers by its supporters during the aforementioned match," the statement concluded.

The 2025 AFCON final was played in Rabat, with hosts Morocco facing Senegal in a tense and highly charged showdown.

The first 90 minutes ended goalless, despite periods of pressure from both teams; chances were limited, defences stayed compact, and goalkeepers were rarely beaten.

Drama exploded late in stoppage time after a Senegal goal was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul in the buildup, sparking furious protests.

Moments later, VAR intervened again, this time awarding Morocco a penalty.

The decision caused chaos, with Senegal’s players briefly walking off the pitch in protest before eventually returning following intervention from team leaders.

Morocco had a chance to win the match from the spot, but Brahim Díaz’s attempted Panenka penalty was comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Early in extra time, Senegal broke the deadlock after Pape Gueye struck the decisive goal, giving Senegal a 1-0 lead that they defended resolutely for the remainder of the match.