Oketch Salah has denied scheduling an interview on Obinna TV to respond to EALA Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga after she called him out.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, Salah said he had not held any discussions with Oga Obinna regarding a possible interview.

Salah also disclosed that he held a discussion with Mama Ida Odinga on the ongoing debate between him and Winnie.

He downplayed having issues with Winnie, arguing that the EALA lawmaker is like his younger sister.

“I did not discuss any interview with Oga Obinna, and I can confirm that I will not be attending that interview. Today, I had a discussion with my sister from Migori, Her Excellency Ambassador Min Piny, Mama Ida Odinga.

“Winnie Odinga is like my younger sister, and I have no issues with her. May Baba’s soul rest in peace,” Salah stated.

This comes after Winnie condemned Salah over claims that he was present at the time of her father’s death.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, the EALA MP said Salah’s sentiments raise serious concerns about his intentions.

"I have met Oketch Salah, but I’d like to believe nobody really knows him. A flat-out lie that you were there at the time of my father’s death and you were not, and talking about things that did not occur is quite dangerous and makes me question his intentions," she said.

Winnie went on to suggest that Salah’s statements were so troubling that they warranted either medical or criminal scrutiny.

"He should be rushed to either Mathare or DCI with immediate effect," she added.

Salah, in a response, said some of Winnie’s remarks require clarification, and he will respond in an interview.

“I watched last night’s interview on Citizen TV with Ivonne Okwara, where Winnie spoke about me. Because of the respect I have for Her Excellency the Ambassador, Mama Ida Odinga from Migori, I chose to remain quiet. That was a deliberate decision. However, some things need clarity,” said Salah.