The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that the former Head of State called for a meeting with DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua and Mt. Kenya leaders.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, the office raised concern over what it termed as deliberate misinformation targeting the former President.

"The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has observed with concern the deliberate circulation of false and misleading content on social media platforms. These posts are unauthorized and do not in any way present the views or position of Uhuru Kenyatta," the statement read.

The office made it clear that only specific official channels are mandated to communicate on behalf of the retired President, warning the public against relying on unverified online posts.

"We wish to remind the public that any official communication from the retired President or his office will only be disseminated through our established and verified channels: Office of the 4th President or the official Jubilee Party verified platforms. The office remains committed to ensuring that accurate information is shared promptly and in a timely manner, so that the public is reliably informed," the statement added.

The office also urged Kenyans to exercise caution when consuming and sharing political information online, stressing the need to safeguard the integrity of the Office of the 4th President.

"We urge all citizens to exercise vigilance, verify information before sharing, and avoid amplifying falsehoods that erode public trust. The dignity of the Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya remains paramount," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after Pauline Njoroge dismissed claims that Uhuru is behind the growing internal tensions within the ODM Party.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Njoroge stated that the criticism directed at Uhuru Kenyatta is driven by discomfort over his continued popularity, including the warm reception he received during Raila Odinga’s funeral.

"It’s obvious that Uhuru Kenyatta’s popularity, even in ODM zones and the reception he got during Baba’s funeral, is really bothering some people. Instead of dealing with their own internal disagreements, they have decided to make him the scapegoat," she said.

Njoroge explained that ODM’s divisions are internal and revolve around differing views on cooperation with the current government.

"The truth is, ODM is divided from within. Some leaders are comfortable enjoying the benefits of the broad-based government and selling the party to that front, while others, especially the younger generation, are clearly not pro-government and want to take a different path. That disconnect is the real problem, not outsiders," she added.

Njoroge argued that Uhuru is not seeking elective office and should not be portrayed as a destabilising force within the party.

"When people refuse to face the hard reality, they look for a bogeyman to blame. Uhuru Kenyatta is not a candidate in 2027 and has nothing to gain from dividing ODM. What he is, is a widely respected and much-loved statesman. Let people stop the propaganda and unbearable intrigue," she concluded.