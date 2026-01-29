Editor's Review The MP claimed that while Ruto had a concrete plan, the united opposition was still conducting boardroom meetings.

Belgut Member of Parliament (MP) Nelson Koech described President William Ruto as a ruthless politician who will make minced meat out of the opposition in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, January 29, he stated that Ruto started preparing for the 2027 poll as early as 2025, while the opposition wants to wait until the election year.

The MP claimed that while the Head of State has a plan in mind, including the pact with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the united opposition was still conducting boardroom meetings.

"As we are talking, they are moving from one air-conditioned room to another, having meeting after meeting. Occasionally, they say that they would field one candidate, but you realise that they are not united in their small rallies.

PHOTO | COURTESY Members of the United Opposition, Martha Karua, Fred Matiang'i, Rigathi Gachagua, Eugene Wamalwa, and Kalonzo Musyoka during a meeting at the PLP party headquarters in Nairobi.



"Ruto will make minced meat out of these guys. I have observed William Ruto because I have worked with him very closely. That guy is a very brutal, serious politician," he stated.

Koech likened the President to former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga, who put in the work in every election to emerge as a formidable competitor.

The MP revealed that Ruto did an internal audit of his popularity and decided to form a pact with ODM, which he termed as necessary.

"We have lost a section of our traditional voting block. There are areas that we believe and have observed we have lost, and so has ODM, but that happens in politics,' the lawmaker disclosed.

Nonetheless, Koech declared that the new coalition would trounce the opposition by three million votes, explaining that Ruto was just being modest in his earlier declaration of a two-million gap.

Jubilee frontrunner Dr Fred Matiangi dismissed claims of any wrangles within the united opposition, stating that anyone betting on their disunity had already lost.

On his part, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, maintained that the opposition was working on one goal - to remove President Ruton from office on the ballot. Gachagua likened the 2027 poll to that of 2002 when the United Opposition beat the KANU regime.