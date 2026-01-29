Editor's Review President William Ruto on Thursday held talks with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who is on an official visit to Kenya.

President William Ruto on Thursday, January 29, held talks with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who is on an official visit to Kenya.

In a statement, Ruto outlined the scope of the discussions, saying they revolved around shared priorities between Kenya and the US at both bilateral and regional levels.

He noted that the talks reinforced the long-standing partnership between the two countries, describing the relationship as stable and built on common values and interests.

"Met United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who is on a two-day visit to Kenya, at State House Nairobi. We discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening our already excellent relationship with the US, built on mutual respect and shared interests," he said.

A major highlight of the meeting was health sector collaboration, where Kenya and the US have entered into a groundbreaking framework aimed at boosting healthcare delivery.

"We noted last year's Ksh208 billion Kenya-US Health Cooperation Framework, the first in the world under the America First Global Health Strategy, and pointed out that it is a signature example of the excellent ties between our two countries and governments," the president added.

Ruto explained the structure of the deal, pointing out that it departs from traditional aid channels and instead strengthens direct state cooperation.

"The agreement is a government-to-government deal that is a major shot in the arm for the delivery of our universal healthcare programme and bypasses traditional NGO intermediaries," he continued.

Trade and economic relations also featured prominently, with Ruto describing the exchange of goods between the two countries as balanced and beneficial to businesses on both sides.

"Pleased that our bilateral trade is also mutually beneficial and balanced, giving the private sector many opportunities to do business and thrive. In 2024, Kenya exported goods worth $737 million to the US, while the US bought goods worth $771 million from Kenya," he further said.

On access to the American market, Ruto highlighted the continued importance of AGOA in supporting African exports and boosting Kenya’s trade footprint abroad.

"The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), through which thousands of African goods and products enter the US market duty-free and quota-free, has been significant in increased trade from Kenya and other countries from our continent," he stated.

Further, Ruto said the two governments are working toward a more comprehensive trade framework, which could reshape market access and investment flows between the countries.

"At the bilateral level, Kenya and the US are discussing a comprehensive trade agreement for which a lot of progress has been made. The issues under discussion include elimination or reduction of tariffs in various goods and products, digital trade, and investment, among others," he said.

Additionally, security cooperation was another central pillar of the discussions, particularly Kenya’s expanding role in international peace missions.

"Further, we appreciated Kenya-US cooperation in regional and global peace and security issues. Thanked the US for support in the transition of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti into a more robust Gang Suppression Force, including the provision of the necessary equipment and vehicles," he stated.

The situation in Somalia also came under review, with both sides examining long-running counterterrorism efforts and the need to adjust strategies to respond to evolving threats.

"We also discussed our efforts to combat the threats of terrorism and violent extremism in Somalia. Mr Landau underscored the need to reassess strategies employed in Somalia after more than 20 years of these challenges, and how best to support Somalia," Ruto added.

The leaders also addressed the deepening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where conflict has displaced millions and strained regional stability.

Ruto assured that Kenya is ready to offer support relief efforts.

"We also deliberated on the Sudan civil war, which has been marked by loss of life, destruction of national infrastructure and a humanitarian catastrophe in which seven million people are in need of food, water and medicines. Kenya is ready to offer logistical support to facilitate humanitarian efforts to deliver food, medical supplies and other essential items," he concluded.

This comes days after the United States House of Representatives passed a bill extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for three years.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 14, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui welcomed the AGOA extension, saying it is critical for US-Africa trade relations.

Kinyanjui also said it has renewed certainty in Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, which has been operating under uncertainty in recent months.

"The United States House of Representatives has passed a Bill to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for a further three years, marking a critical milestone in U.S.–Africa trade relations.

"In Kenya, the textile and apparel industries operating within the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) employ over 80,000 people directly and an additional 250,000 indirectly. The uncertainty that had previously engulfed the sector will now give way to renewed confidence and expansion," he said.

Kinyanjui also mentioned that the government is keen to broaden Kenya’s exports under the AGOA framework beyond textiles and apparel to ensure the country fully utilizes the trade arrangement to create more jobs and income.

Further, he revealed that Kenya and the US are in discussions on a bilateral trade agreement that would cover other key sectors and cement Kenya’s long-standing partnership with the United States.

"During the recent visit by H.E. President William Ruto to Washington, D.C., Kenya’s request for enhanced market access to the U.S. was discussed.

"Kenya’s major exports to the U.S. include textiles and apparel, coffee, tea, horticultural products, and tourism services. Expanding our export basket remains a key priority and aligns with our broader strategic economic agenda," he added.