Editor's Review Ruto's new funding programme will pay tuition and examination fees to enable youth acquire practical skills.

President William Ruto on Thursday, January 29, announced a funding model targeting 90,000 Kenyan youth who did not complete their education.

Speaking during the Nyota Capital Disbursement in Kisii, Ruto announced that the government would fund the youth with Ksh36,000 to acquire hands-on skills to enable them generate income.

The new model will be launched this evening on the Hustler Fund platform. However, youths who have already qualified for the Nyota Fund will not be eligible for the new programme.

"We are opening a platform on *254#. We are looking for 90,000 youth, whom we want to equip with skills. We will support you with Ksh36000 to attend a course and also pay for your exams so that you can get certificates to show that you have the skills to help you in life," Ruto stated.

PHOTO | COURTESYYouth in Kisii attending the Nyota Capital Disbursement event hosted by President Ruto

He urged the unemployed seeking to become electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons and other hands-on skills to jump on the opportunity.

The Head of State further informed the youths of the government's ongoing programme to secure jobs for them abroad under the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System.

"We have opportunities in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Go and check the platform, and if you do not have money to pay for the ticket, the government will fund you as long as you will repay the money once you have settled," he stated.

During the launch, Kisii Governor Simba Arati announced waivers for business licenses for ventures started by beneficiaries of the Nyota Programme. Nyamira County Boss Amos Nyaribo declared that beneficiaries from his county will enjoy a five-year break on fees.

Ruto further dismissed claims that the Nyota Fund was a scam and that applicants would not benefit from the money. He disclosed that once approved, the money would be deposited into "Pochi la Biashara" accounts to separate business money from personal funds.

The new funding model comes amid concerns over the legitimacy of the Nyota Fund. Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had deemed it a handout.

High unemployment among the youth tops the list of issues affecting the population. The Kenya Kwanza administration noted that it was committed to creating jobs for the youth, including empowering the youth to be self-employed.