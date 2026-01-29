Editor's Review The notice is for interested members who intend to contest for various elective positions in 2027.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced the deadline for party members seeking to contest various elective positions in the 2027 General Election to register for the party's Aspirants' Forum.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, the ruling party informed all members and aspiring candidates that registration for the UDA Aspirants' Forum will close on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

The party has invited all qualified and interested members who intend to contest for various elective positions in the 2027 General Election to complete their registration within the stipulated period.

According to the notice, registration will continue to be conducted through the official portal at https://aspirants-forum.uda.ke/. Aspirants have been requested to verify their registration through https://aspirants-forum.uda.ke/verify-registration.

"All duly registered Aspirants are invited to attend the UDA Aspirants' Forum meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 4th February, 2026, at 8.00 a.m., at State House, Nairobi, and are required to carry their National Identity cards for verification purposes,” the notice reads in part.

File image of UDA Members during a meeting.

This follows an earlier notice issued on January 21, 2026, in which UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar Hassan formally convened the Aspirants' Forum meeting.

In the January 21 notice referenced as UDA/1/AF/26, the Secretary-General announced that the National Steering Committee, during its meeting on January 20, 2026, resolved to hold the forum for all aspirants intending to contest for any elective position in the 2027 General Election under the UDA party ticket.

The notice indicated that aspirants could register on the party website, signaling the beginning of preparations for the party's nomination process ahead of the next general election.

"Pursuant to a resolution of the National Steering Committee (NSC) on 20th January 2026, the Secretary-General, hereby convenes the UDA Aspirants Forum to be held on 4th FEBRUARY 2026 AT STATE HOUSE, NAIROBI, FROM 8.00 A.M,” the notice read.