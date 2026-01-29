Editor's Review Kamau claimed that the judicial system in the country only favoured the rich and the powerful.

Police officers forcefully escorted activist Julius Kamau out of a courtroom after he disrupted court proceedings while staging a minor protest.

In a video recorded at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, January 9, Kamau emerged from the public sitting area and protested against the killing of Kenyans.

In his hands, the activist held a printed banner with the words 'Make Kenya Safe Again', which he displayed before the cameras before he was accosted by officers present in the courtroom.

"This is too much, and I can not let it continue. I am not afraid of speaking out the truth and fighting for this country. We want change, and we must get it before it is too late," he declared.

The two officers grabbed him by his feet and dragged him across the courtroom despite attempts by Kamau to cling to the furniture.

"Why are you arresting me? What have I done? People are dying everywhere, and we will not keep quiet," Kamau continued shouting.

The activist stated that Kenyans were undergoing a lot of suffering under the current administration and needed to be freed. He added that death had been normalised within the country and the East African region as well.

"We are living in a death society where if you speak out, you are arrested, killed or banished from society. I can not sit and watch while this continues to happen," Kamau stated.

Officers at the scene left him alone once he was outside the courtroom, where the activist continued to make his thoughts known to the public.

Kamau claimed that the judicial system in the country only favoured the rich and the powerful and that the poor would never get justice - a structure he claimed was inherited from colonial rule.

The human rights activists further accused politicians of stealing the livelihood as well as the futureof Kenyans. He questioned why the police allowed themselves to be used by politicians to advance their selfish will at the expense of Kenyans.