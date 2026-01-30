Editor's Review The selection panel for the recruitment of a new National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson and seven members of the commission has declared vacancies for the positions.

The selection panel for the recruitment of a new National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson and seven members of the commission has declared vacancies for the positions.

In an advertisement on Friday, January 30, the selection panel invited applications from suitably qualified Kenyans.

“Now therefore, pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 and the First Schedule of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, the Selection Panel invites applications from suitably qualified persons for nomination for appointment to the positions of Chairperson and Members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission,” read the advert in part.

The panel noted that applicants interested in the NCIC Chairperson position are required to have Kenyan citizenship, hold a degree from a university recognized in Kenya, have knowledge and at least ten years’ experience in matters relating to race, ethnic, and human relations, public affairs and human rights, peace and security; and meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

On the other hand, those seeking the position of members of NCIC are required to be Kenyan citizens with a recognized university degree and at least two years’ experience in similar fields, in addition to meeting Chapter Six of the Constitution requirements.

The selection panel further noted that state officers, members of political parties, individuals who have promoted ethnic, racial, or religious animosity, undischarged bankrupts, persons previously removed from office for contravening the law, and those who have failed to meet statutory obligations are not eligible for appointment to the commission.

Successful candidates will serve in NCIC for a non-renewable six-year term. The salaries and benefits will be determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The panel also said the names of all applicants and shortlisted candidates shall be published in the Gazette, two daily newspapers of national circulation, and on the Public Service Commission website.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present original copies of the national identity card, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

They shall also submit valid and current clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Higher Education Loans Board, any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureaus, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance Certificate), and a Letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for any degree obtained from foreign universities.

How to apply

Interested applicants are required to submit hard copy applications together with a detailed curriculum vitae, a copy of ID/Passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials, and any other relevant supporting documents.

The applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked ‘Application for Chairperson, National Cohesion and Integration Commission’ or ‘Application for Member, National Cohesion and Integration Commission’.

The applications should be addressed to The Chairperson, The Selection Panel for the Selection of Nominees for the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, Public Service Commission House, P.O. Box 30095 – 00100, NAIROBI.

“Applications may be posted, sent by courier, or hand-delivered and signed for at the Public Service Commission Secretary’s Office, 4th Floor, Commission House, off Harambee Avenue,” the panel stated.

The deadline for submitting the applications is February 13, 2026, by 5.00 PM.

The advertisement comes months after Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen established a six-member selection panel to recruit a new chairperson and members of NCIC.

In a gazette notice on Tuesday, November 4, Murkomen declared vacancies in the position of Chairperson and seven members of the commission, with effect from November 17, 2025.

“I declare impending vacancies in the position of Chairperson and seven members of the Commission, with effect from the 17th November, 2025, and constitute a Selection Panel for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as Chairperson and Members of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission,” read part of the notice.

The selection panel comprises Francis Mejia, Reuben Chirchir, Pauline Mecharo, Alfred Mshimba, Michael Nzomo Mbituka, and Hannah Okwengu.

The NCIC was established following the 2007-2008 post-election violence to promote national identity and values.

The commission is tasked with mitigating ethno-political competition and ethnically motivated violence, eliminating discrimination on ethnic, racial, and religious bases, and promoting national reconciliation and healing.