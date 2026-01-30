Editor's Review Police have arrested a man from Kawangware and recovered dozens of suspected stolen mobile phones following an intelligence-led operation.

Police have arrested a man from Kawangware and recovered dozens of suspected stolen mobile phones following an intelligence-led operation.

In a statement on Friday, January 30, the National Police Service (NPS) said the operation was launched after members of the public shared crucial information with officers.

"Today, officers from Kariobangi North Police Station in Nairobi acted on information from the public and conducted an operation along Kamunde Road in the Kanyama area of Kariobangi North Ward," the statement read.

NPS explained that during the operation, a suspect was arrested after being found with property believed to have been stolen, including dozens of mobile phones.

"During the operation, officers arrested a suspect found in possession of property believed to be stolen. The team recovered 36 assorted smartphones," the statement added.

NPS further confirmed that the suspect is currently being held by police, while the recovered phones have been secured to be used as evidence in court.

"The suspect was placed in custody pending processing and arraignment in court, while the recovered phones have been secured as exhibits," the statement concluded.

This comes days after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested two suspects and recovered more than 900 stolen mobile phones in an operation conducted in Nairobi CBD.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, the DCI said the operation was intelligence-led and forms part of broader efforts to dismantle organized criminal networks involved in cross-border crime.

"A team of Detectives from Nairobi Central Sub-County has apprehended two individuals linked to an inter-country phone theft syndicate, recovering a consignment of over 900 stolen mobile phones.

"Acting on solid intelligence, the team orchestrated a meticulously planned operation in Nairobi's bustling Central Business District, along Charles Rubia Street, near the busy Buscar bus stage. There, they intercepted two packages destined for Uganda, which turned out to be treasure troves of illicit cargo," the statement read.

According to investigators, the true extent of the operation became clear once the intercepted packages were opened.

"Upon opening the packages, the officers were greeted by a shocking sight: an assortment of stolen mobile phones, numbering approximately 900," the statement added.

The DCI further revealed that early findings point to the suspects being part of a wider criminal network that steals phones locally and traffics them across borders.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two suspects, who were unable to provide a satisfactory account for the mobile phones in their possession, are part of a larger phone theft syndicate, involved in stealing phones from innocent members of the public, as well as from mobile phone shops, and selling them in neighbouring countries," the statement continued.

Authorities identified the two suspects as Brian Yomasia and Stephen Okwachi, and detailed the immediate steps taken after their arrest.

"The suspects, Brian Yomasia and Stephen Okwachi Shisia, were nabbed on the spot and, along with the trove of stolen devices, swiftly escorted to the Nairobi Central Police Station, where they are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment," the statement further read.

The DCI also noted that the latest recovery comes just days after another successful operation targeting phone theft in the city.

"This significant recovery follows closely on the heels of another successful raid on January 24, 2026, where over 150 stolen mobile phones were recovered," the statement concluded.