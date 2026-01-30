Editor's Review Oketch Salah confirmed that he had his own biological father who raised him and did not financially benefit from Raila.

Businessman Oketch Salah has insisted that he is the adopted son of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and that Winnie Odinga was his small sister.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, January 30, Salah explained that it was Raila who had refreed to him as an adopted son when he sent him to deliver a message on his behalf.

This was during the burial of former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno.

"There was a time he sent me to read a letter during Dalmas Otieno's funeral. When I went to him, I asked him who I was going to read the messge as, since he insisted that I personally deliver the message.

"He told me, 'You go there as my adopted son'. That was when it all began."On matters winnie, she is my small sister, and I have no problem with her because we are one family," Salah stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY Businessman Oketch Salah, inspecting water and school feeding projects in West Pokot



The businessman confirmed that he had his own biological father, a businessman in Migori county who raised him and not the former Premier.

"I come from a business family which raised me. I have not been fed by Raila Odinga but by my father, Salah. Raila is my mentor and supporter and was 'Baba' to me, just like he was to every Kenyan," he reiterated.

Salah's statement comes amid conflict over his role in Raila's life after the East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament publicly denounced him.

Winnie went as far as suggesting that the businessman should have been admitted to the Mathare Hospital, over Salah's account of the time he spent with Raila during his last moments.

Salah declared that he would not respond to the onslaught owing to the respect that he has for Mama Ida Odinga.