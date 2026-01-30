Editor's Review The vehicle crashed into the side pavement barriers before rolling over.

Several injuries were reported on Friday, January 30, after a matatu lost control and overturned along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi's central business district.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the town-bound matatu experienced brake failure while the driver attempted to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

The vehicle subsequently crashed into the side pavement barriers before rolling over.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver had stepped hard on the brakes in a desperate bid to prevent hitting the other vehicle, but the braking system failed to respond, leading to the accident.

Multiple passengers, including the vehicle's conductor, sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash. However, authorities have confirmed that no fatalities were recorded from the incident.

Members of the public who were nearby rushed to assist, helping to pull injured passengers from the overturned vehicle before emergency responders could arrive at the scene.

The accident caused significant traffic disruption along the busy Haile Selassie Avenue, which the traffic police later arrived and cleared.

The identity of the matatu's sacco remains unclear, and authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

This comes just days after a fatal road accident along Argwings Kodhek Road claimed three lives on Tuesday, January 27.

In that incident, which occurred around 11 PM near the Argwings Kodhek and Oledume Road intersection, a Kenya Bus Service (KBS) vehicle collided with a stationary lorry.

Two passengers died instantly at the scene, while another victim passed away while undergoing treatment.

The Kawangware-bound bus had struck the lorry from behind, leaving several other passengers with injuries requiring hospitalization.

Still in January, another tragic road accident claimed the life of a police recruit and left two dozen others injured along the Marua-Chaka road in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 AM in the early morning hours near a Rubis fuel station, roughly 1 kilometre from Kiganjo Police Station.

A Toyota Fielder reportedly plowed into a group of National Police Service recruits from Kiganjo Police Training College who were conducting their routine morning physical training exercise.

Authorities indicated that the driver disregarded traffic control instructions given by officers who were on duty at the time, before striking the group of recruits.