Editor's Review The protests disrupted normal operations in the affected areas.

Anti-riot police officers were deployed on Friday, January 30, to Eldoret City after boda boda operators took to the streets in a violent protest that brought business activities to a standstill in several parts of the town.

According to reports, the demonstrations erupted following allegations that a motorcycle operator had been assaulted by Uasin Gishu County enforcement officers, sparking outrage among his colleagues.

The aggrieved riders barricaded roads and engaged in confrontations with law enforcement, forcing police to use teargas to restore order and disperse the crowds.

The protests disrupted normal operations in the affected areas, prompting businesses to temporarily shut down as the situation escalated.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as the riders blocked major routes, preventing vehicles from passing through while chanting and demanding action against the county askaris they accused of brutality.

File image of Boda Boda riders protesting in Eldoret.



The incident comes amid rising tensions in Kenya's public transport sector. Earlier this week, matatu operators announced plans for a countrywide strike beginning Monday, February 3, over what they describe as persistent attacks and vehicle arsons by boda boda riders.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 28, a spokesperson for the matatu sector warned that the planned industrial action would not only see them withdraw their services but also block key roads and highways across the country until the government takes decisive action.

The matatu operators have expressed frustration over numerous incidents where their vehicles have been set ablaze, with perpetrators allegedly escaping without facing arrest or prosecution.

"We are calling on the government because we know it has a duty to protect all citizens. We're asking for protection as members of the transport sector, especially considering that we contribute significantly to the national budget through taxes," the spokesperson said.

He emphasized that their complaint is not directed at the government or their tax responsibilities, but rather at those who continue to destroy their property with impunity.

"Our problem isn't with the government or with paying taxes. Our problem is with those who set our vehicles on fire. When a vehicle is burnt, we will have a serious issue with whoever is responsible," he added.