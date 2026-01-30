Editor's Review Sifuna argued that the Ksh10 million donation was made bynindividuals who greatly undermined the rule of law in Kenya.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has advised the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Faith Odhiambo, to reject donations from President William Ruto's administration towards the construction of Wakili Towers.

In a post made on Friday, January 30, Sifuna argued that the Ksh10 million donation was made by individuals who greatly undermined the rule of law in Kenya.

The funds were a joint contribution by President Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, towards building the new LSK headquarters.

"At today’s groundbreaking for its new headquarters, they invited the biggest threat to our constitution and rule of law as guests! They came carrying money, of course. 10M in total to go to the construction. FaithOdhiambo, usichukue hio pesa," the Senator opined.

Sifuna referred to the LSK Act, which establishes the Society, sets out its functions and objects in Section 4 to include upholding the Constitution of Kenya and advancing the rule of law and the administration of justice.

PHOTO | COURTESY LSK President Faith Odhiambo during a meeting with the family of the late Felix Isaac Oketch Olwero.



The donation was made by Murkomen, who disclosed that the money would be remitted to the Society within a week.

"I have been asked to come here by the President, who has pledged to support LSK with Ksh5 million. The Deputy President also pledged Ksh2.5 million, and with great humility, I will match it by contributing Ksh2.5 million," he said.

The CS took the opportunity to question the LSK president on her decision to reject multiple job offers from President Ruto.

"LSK has a legal responsibility to advise the govt. When you raise issues of governance, policies and police brutality, and we ask you to come and help in those spaces, do not run away, Faith," Murkomen poked.

The LSK Chair rejected her appointment as a member of an independent task force that would audit the country's public debt, citing it as unconstitutional.

Odhiambo also resigned from the panel of experts on compensation of protest victims of police brutality in anti-governmentdemos after weeks of pressure over her role as vice chair.



