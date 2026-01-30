Editor's Review The new platform simplifies the licensing process into five straightforward steps.

Nairobi County Government has unveiled a new digital platform designed to streamline the process of obtaining liquor licenses for vendors and producers operating within the capital.

In a notice on Friday, January 30, the county administration announced the official launch of "LiquorPay," a fully automated, end-to-end digital liquor licensing system designed to eliminate manual delays.

"It is Official! Nairobi is set for Digital transformation as Nairobi County Unveils 'LiquorPay', a fully automated, end-to-end digital liquor licensing platform. We are moving away from manual bottlenecks and moving toward a city of Order and Dignity," the county government stated.

According to the announcement, the new platform simplifies the licensing process into five straightforward steps that applicants can complete entirely online.

The first step requires potential licensees to register by visiting the nairobiservices.go.ke portal, where they can click on the Register/Sign Up option to create an account using either their individual or organizational credentials. Verification is done through a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their registered phone number.

Once registered, users proceed to log in at liquorpay.nairobiservices.go.ke using their National ID for individuals or Business Registration Number/KRA PIN for organizations, along with their password and OTP.

The third step involves submitting an application by selecting "Services + New Application," choosing the type of liquor license required, whether new or renewal, and filling in all necessary details before submission.

After the application is reviewed, the system automatically generates an invoice for payment. Applicants can then pay via M-Pesa or bank transfer using the M-Pesa Paybill number 4185985 or the account number corresponding to their invoice number. Payment receipts can be downloaded from the transaction history section.

Finally, upon successful payment and approval, applicants receive a 21-day provisional license, which allows them to operate while an inspection is conducted. The full-year license is issued after the inspection is completed.

In October last year, when the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) introduced significant reforms in the processing of import and export licenses for alcoholic beverages.

NACADA announced on October 1 that it had migrated its entire licensing system to a digital platform, requiring all applications for alcoholic beverage licenses and related products to be processed through the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS), operated by the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade).

The transition was described as part of a broader national effort to modernize trade and regulatory frameworks across the country.

NACADA indicated that the digital shift would centralize the clearance of alcoholic beverages, eliminate manual processing delays through automated systems, and enhance compliance and data management across government agencies.

Under NACADA's new framework, all licensing fees remained unchanged but payments were redirected exclusively to the eCitizen platform, which is integrated with the NESWS for secure transactions.