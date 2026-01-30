Editor's Review The Ministry of Labour has uncovered a fraudulent overseas recruitment scheme involving forged documents and an unlicensed recruitment network targeting Kenyans seeking jobs in Oman.

In a statement on Friday, January 30, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the scheme involved the recruitment of three women, Jeneffer, Matilda, and Caroline, who were scheduled to travel to Oman under what has now been confirmed as a fake process.

According to the report, the recruitment was conducted outside Kenya’s legal labour migration framework and relied on falsified government clearances.

"The report below details an investigation into the recruitment of Jeneffer, Matilda, and Caroline, scheduled for travel to Oman. The case involves the use of falsified government documents, an unlicensed recruitment agency, and suspicious direct-hire claims," he stated.

The three job seekers were processed through an informal network rather than a licensed recruitment agency.

The primary local contact, Elijah’s Ticketing Tours, admitted to not holding a recruitment license, claiming instead that he only handled ticketing and reservations for what he described as 'direct hires.'

The report further names a Mohamed, allegedly based in Oman, as the foreign recruiter, while the local contact claimed that labour clearance and contract attestation were being handled by a supposed Ministry of Labour official identified as 'Raphael.'

However, investigations by the Ministry exposed multiple red flags.

"Verification with the Ministry’s Attestation Department confirmed that no officer by the name of Mr. Raphael exists within that unit. The stamps used on the recruitment documents are fake and did not originate from the Ministry of Labour," the report read.

File image of Alfred Mutua

Authorities also established that the alleged work visas were invalid.

"A search of the Oman e-Visa Portal returned no records for the said work visas," the report noted.

The Ministry concluded that the entire recruitment process was illegal and deliberately designed to bypass established migration safeguards.

"The recruitment process for Jeneffer, Matilda, and Caroline is fraudulent. The operation relies on forged Ministry of Labour clearances and unauthorized ticketing agents to bypass legal migration protocols, significantly increasing the risk of exploitation for the job seekers involved," the report further read.

Mutua warned those behind the scheme to surrender to authorities, and issued an advisory urging Kenyans seeking overseas employment to exercise caution and verify recruiters before committing any funds or documents.

"The persons who have been operating this scheme should surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before summons are issued to track and arrest them. Before engaging anyone on Kazi Majuu, please undertake basic research and due diligence," he said.

This comes months after Mutua denied allegations that the government promised some Kenyans fake jobs abroad.

In a statement dated Friday, May 2, 2025, the CS noted that there were some individuals who had claimed that they were yet to be deployed for jobs in Qatar following successful recruitment in December 2024.

He reiterated that those who had been scammed were not part of the government programme, noting that some agencies had taken advantage of innocent Kenyans.

"We have also witnessed disturbing cases of fraudulent messages, incitement from certain quarters, and the involvement of unauthorized and unregistered recruitment agents who are preying on the hopes and aspirations of young Kenyans.

"Let me be clear: the Ministry will not tolerate the exploitation of any Kenyan seeking honest work. We are taking decisive steps to ensure that every opportunity offered through official channels is safe, transparent, and beneficial," he said.

Consequently, Mutua expressed that his ministry would be investigating the agencies that take advantage of Kenyans for arrests to be made.

"To protect the integrity of this and future programs, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has put in place comprehensive safeguards, including blacklisting and prosecution of rogue agents and agencies operating outside legal frameworks.

"We will also upgrade verification and vetting systems to ensure only credible and accredited recruitment pathways are approved," he added.