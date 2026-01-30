Editor's Review KDF has also launched an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the three recruits.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced the death of three recruits who lost their lives during a training exercise at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement dated Friday, January 30, KDF disclosed that the recruits developed complication sduring the exercise and received medical attention within the training grounds.

However, they did not respond to the treatment and had to be rushed to the hospital, where they died while receiving medical care.

"The KDF is deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of three recruits during a scheduled training activity at the DFRTS on January 29.

"The recruits developed medical complications while participating in a routine endurance exercise. Immediate medical assistance was administered by on-site medical personnel, after which the affected recruits were evacuated to Eldoret Regional Hospital for advanced medical care. Regrettably, they were pronounced dead despite concerted efforts by the attending medical teams," the statement read in part.

KDF confirmed that it had informed the families of the recruits and expressed its deepest condolences to them as well as fellow recruits.

The military has also launched an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of the three recruits and has committed to making its findings available to the general public.

"The findings will inform any necessary measures to enhance the safety and welfare of personnel undergoing training. The Kenya Defence Forces remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, professionalism and care for all its personnel," KDF wrote.

The deaths of the three raise questions about the safety of recruits and the intensity of the training involved.

During the recruitment exercise, at least four candidates seeking to join the army lost their lives in the recruitment process, including a university student who collapsed and died while participating in one of the physically demanding training drills.

A second recruit also passed away in Griftu during the enrollment exercise. He also collapsed when undertaking a physical training exercise and was confirmed dead when he arrived in hospital.