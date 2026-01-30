Editor's Review A fourth suspect sustained serious injuries, while the fifth one escaped.

A father, his son, and son-in-law were killed on Friday, January 30, by a mob in the Mimera area, Mukaa sub-County in Makueni County, after they were allegedly caught stealing livestock.

According to reports, the three suspects, together with two accomplices, were apprehended by residents while transporting two stolen cows.

Enraged villagers descended on the group, attacking them brutally. The violent assault left three of the suspects dead, with their bodies subsequently set on fire by the mob.

A fourth suspect sustained serious injuries during the attack and was left in critical condition, while a fifth accomplice managed to flee the scene and escape.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident, and it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the killings.

This comes two weeks after a similar incident in Yakuai village, Bureti constituency, Kericho County, where three suspected livestock thieves were killed by residents, and several properties were destroyed.

In that incident, which occurred on a Sunday morning, angry villagers confronted a group of suspects they accused of terrorizing the area through persistent cattle theft.

Two suspects were beaten to death and their remains set alight. A woman who attempted to intervene, claiming one of the suspects was her brother, was also attacked and killed by the mob.

The suspects had been caught around 3 AM transporting stolen livestock in a lorry, which was also set ablaze by the furious residents.

Following the killings, the mob proceeded to the homes of the suspected thieves, where they torched two houses and demolished another concrete structure that was nearing completion.

They also destroyed crops on the farms to express their frustration over what they described as ongoing security challenges in the locality.

Residents accused security agencies of failing to address the persistent theft problem and demanded immediate intervention from authorities.