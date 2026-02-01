Editor's Review Police officers from Kapsabet Police Station have raised funds to help Sandra Chereno, a Grade 10 student, report to school.

In a statement on Sunday, February 1, the National Police Service (NPS) said Chereno walked into the police station and asked for assistance to pay her school fees so she could join Grade 10.

The officers, led by Nandi County Police Commander, Samuel Mukuusi, rallied among themselves and raised money to cover Chereno’s school fees.

The officers also provided her with a school uniform and other personal necessities to ensure she was fully prepared to join Senior School.

The police officers further facilitated Cherono’s transport and admission to Ndalat Gaa Girls’ High School.

File image of Sandra Chereno and police officers from Kapsabet Police Station.

“Led by the Nandi County Police Commander, Mr. Samuel Mukuusi, PSC(R), CP, officers at the station came together, rallying among themselves to raise funds to cover Sandra’s school fees.

“They also provided her school uniform and personal necessities, and ensured her safe transport and admission at Ndalat Gaa Girls’ High School, where she has now secured a place and begun her studies,” NPS stated.

NPS thanked Chereno for believing that help could be found in a police station and wished her success in her education.

The service also hailed the officers at Kapsabet Police Station, who intervened to ensure Chereno has joined school.

“This act stands as a powerful example of community policing in action. When officers and citizens trust one another, police stations become places of hope, support, and partnership. Indeed, positive engagement with the community goes a long way in building trust and shaping a future where the police and the public work hand in hand for the good of all,” NPS added.

This comes weeks after Nairobi Governor Jonson Sakaja stepped in to support three Grade 10 learners who were unable to report to secondary school due to lack of fees.

The Nairobi Governor intervened after a report aired on Citizen TV focused on the plight of Nicholas Otieno, Moses Njiru, and Ruth Akiru, who remained at home as their peers reported for Grade 10 admission.

Following the report, Governor Sakaja confirmed that his foundation, Johnson Sakaja Foundation, would take up the education sponsorship of all three students.

"I've just gotten a confirmation from Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi Governor, saying that he will sponsor all the three students, Nicholas Otieno, Moses Njiru, and Ruth Akiru, through the Sakaja Foundation, and they should meet him in City Hall tomorrow," Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija confirmed.