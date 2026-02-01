Editor's Review A trailer ferrying logs overturned after losing control at a blackspot.

At least three people perished in a grisly road accident Saturday night, January 31.

Sources indicate the accident occurred at a spot in Arimi along the Njoro-Molo Highway.

A trailer transporting logs is reported to have lost control and overturned, killing the trio.

The fatalities comprised the driver of the trailer and two other people.

The scene is said to be a black spot.

At least 12 people died at the same location last May after a small PSV collided head-on with a lorry.

According to locals, the main cause of the accidents is the narrow road, which makes it difficult for wide loads to navigate.

Onlookers at the accident scene.

They called on the government to expand the highway to end the string of accidents that was becoming common in the area, and which was interfering with their mental wellness.

Breakdown services were mobilised to pull the load trailer out of the scene, with the logs cut to pieces to make the process easier.

The accident occurred moments after two teachers lost their lives when a speeding bus rammed into pedestrians in Ngara, Nairobi.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba explained that the victims had been attending union elections at City Primary School when the incident occurred.

One teacher died instantly, while the other passed away while receiving treatment, and several others were injured and taken to hospital.

CS Ogamba noted that his ministry is collaborating with the Ministries of Interior, Health, and Transport, along with the Teachers Service Commission, to coordinate responses.

He also offered condolences to the bereaved families, saying;

“On my behalf and that of the Ministry of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased. We pray that God grants them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.”

Additionally, Ogamba expressed his wishes for a swift recovery for the teachers injured in the accident.