Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has outlined how heat waves will be identified in the Kenyan context.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has outlined how heat waves will be identified in the Kenyan context, providing clearer guidance for public health authorities and urban residents.

In a statement on Sunday, February 1, Kenya Met explained that, locally, a heat wave is not defined by a single hot day but by a sustained period of unusually high temperatures that pose measurable health risks to the population.

"In the Kenyan context, a heat wave is defined as a period of three or more consecutive days of extremely high daytime temperatures that exceed locally determined thresholds and are associated with increased health risks," the statement read.

The department noted that specific temperature thresholds have been established for Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa, based on extensive analysis of historical temperature records and health data from these cities.

"Based on research using Kenya Meteorological Department temperature records and health data from major urban centres, the proposed thresholds for issuing heat-health alerts are Nairobi: daily maximum temperature of 32°C or higher for three or more consecutive days; Kisumu: daily maximum temperature of 37°C or higher for three or more consecutive days; and Mombasa: daily maximum temperature of 36°C or higher for three or more consecutive days," the statement added.

File image of a thermometer

Kenya Met noted that these benchmarks are not arbitrary, explaining that they are closely linked to observed increases in heat-related illnesses and deaths.

"These thresholds reflect local climate conditions and observed links between high temperatures and increased hospital visits, admissions, and mortality. When exceeded, they can be used to trigger heat-health action plans and emergency response measures, particularly to protect vulnerable populations in Kenya’s major urban centres," the statement concluded.

This comes days after Kenya Met dismissed a heat wave alert circulating online, terming it fake.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, the department clarified that the alert did not originate from its channels and cautioned Kenyans against sharing unverified weather information.

"The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) would like to clarify that the heat wave alert currently circulating on social media is not an official communication from KMD. We are aware of the message and urge members of the public to ignore it," the statement read.

Kenya Met explained that the current temperatures being experienced across the country are in line with seasonal patterns.

It noted that the early months of the year are historically the warmest.

"As shown in KMD temperature climatology, January, February, and March are typically the hottest months in Kenya, and the warmer-than-average temperatures currently being experienced are normal for this period and consistent with the forecast," the statement added.

Kenya Met further assured the public that it is closely monitoring weather conditions and will communicate any developments.

"KMD will continue to monitor conditions and will issue official advisories as necessary through its verified channels. Members of the public are encouraged to rely only on official KMD information and avoid sharing unverified weather messages," the statement further read.