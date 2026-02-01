Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nandi and Nyeri counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nandi and Nyeri counties on Monday, February 2.

In a notice on Sunday, February 1, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate planned maintenance and power network upgrade works.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Parklands from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed include 4th Parklands, parts of 5th Parklands, Kusi Lane, sections of Masari Road, Presidential Escort Estate, Ismailia Flats, Diamond Plaza 1 and 2, Sky Mall Flats, Highridge Kenya Power staff quarters and adjacent customers.

In Nandi County, customers in the Arwos area will experience a power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Arwos and St. Albert Secondary School, along with surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Gatumbiro, Huhoini and Kirurumi areas.

The outage will affect Huhoini Market and School, Gatumbiro Market and School, Gaithuri, Gatawa, TEAWASCO, Kirurumi, Gathathini and neighboring customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kenya Power announced that all applications for new power connections must now be submitted exclusively through its online platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, the company explained that the transition is meant to modernise customer services and accelerate processing times.

"Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company's website using the link https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/ that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

"The move, which takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests," the statement read.

Kenya Power noted that it will no longer accept paper-based applications at its offices, adding that physical submissions will be completely phased out.

"Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects," the statement added.