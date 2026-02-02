Editor's Review Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has revealed that he is worth Ksh1 billion.

The 2027 presidential hopeful disclosed his net worth during an interview on Sunday, February 1.

However, the former Deputy Chief of Staff did not provide details on the assets constituting his net worth.

“I am worth about Ksh1 billion right now,” Owalo revealed.

In October 2022, during the vetting of Cabinet Secretaries, Owalo said he was worth Ksh645 million.

File image of Eliud Owalo.

At the time, the former CS said he had accumulated his wealth through land investments, ventures in the hospitality sector, and commercial tree farming.

Meanwhile, Owalo said he will unveil the political party he will run for president under this month.

He also said he will only join a coalition that pursues an issue-based agenda to address the challenges Kenyans are facing.

“I will not be party to the type of politics I am seeing today. I do not believe in politics where you put together ethnic conglomerates for the purpose of winning elections and sharing power,” said Owalo.

Further, Owalo said if elected, his top priority will be to put money in the pockets of people and ensure they have food.

“My preoccupation is to put money in the pockets of Kenyans and food on the table; everything else to me is an illusion,” Owalo added.

On January 11, Owalo publicly announced his intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 general election during an event marking the anniversary of his grandfather’s death at the Nomiya Church headquarters in Siaya County.

In his announcement, he said that after more than 15 years of working behind the scenes for other leaders, he believed it was time to seek the nation’s top office himself, emphasising what he described as a commitment to serve “the Kenyan people” rather than individual political figures.

Following this declaration, Owalo resigned from his role as Deputy Chief of Staff, stating that continuing to hold a government position was no longer tenable given his decision to contest the presidency.