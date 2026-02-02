Editor's Review The Australian government has announced fully funded postgraduate scholarships for eligible candidates from Kenya and 24 other African countries.

In a notice, the Australia Awards Scholarships said the programme is part of Australia’s international development assistance aimed at promoting prosperity in Africa.

Applicants are required to be at least 25 years old by February 1, 2027, hold an undergraduate degree, and have a minimum of five years of relevant post-graduate work experience.

Candidates must also be employed at the time of application and must not already hold or be pursuing a Master’s degree.

Applicants are also required to meet English language proficiency standards, including an IELTS score of at least 6.5 overall, with no band below 6.0, or equivalent TOEFL or Pearson Test scores.

File image of graduates.

Priority fields of study include: Agriculture and food security, Climate change, Foreign policy and international security, Gender, disability, and social inclusion and Mining and energy.

Successful applicants will receive a return air travel ticket, a one-off establishment allowance on arrival, full tuition fees, a contribution to living expenses, an introductory academic program and an overseas student health cover for the duration of the scholarship.

They will also be entitled to supplementary academic support, fieldwork allowance for research.

How to Apply

Applications for the scholarship programme opened on Sunday, February 1 and will close on April 30, 2026.

Interested candidates are required to lodge their applications online through OASIS via the Australia Awards Africa website.

Applicants must submit all the relevant supporting documents listed in the Australia Awards Scholarships Policy Handbook.

They must also provide supporting documents, including a passport, academic certificates and transcripts, a curriculum vitae, academic and employer referee reports, and evidence of English language proficiency.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Successful applicants will be required to attend course counselling, pre-departure briefing, the university’s Introductory Academic Program and other required preparatory study on arrival in Australia.

This comes months after the Government of Mauritius announced fifteen scholarship opportunities for Kenyan students.

In a notice on November 25, the Ministry of Education said the scholarships are available for Undergraduate, Master’s, and Doctoral degree programs.

According to the ministry, the full details of the scholarships, including eligibility criteria and application procedures, have been published on the ministry’s official website.

Applicants can obtain the information through the Ministry of Education, Kenya website, as well as the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology of Mauritius.

Interested candidates are required to review the guidelines carefully and submit their applications through the channels indicated on the two portals.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 23, 2026, at 5:00 pm.