Uber has announced the end of its operations in Tanzania, bringing to a close the company’s years-long presence in the market, particularly in Dar es Salaam.

In a communication to its customers, the company confirmed that its services in Tanzania have officially been discontinued as of the end of January, while expressing regret over the impact of the decision on users.

"We have some difficult news. Starting today, 30 January 2026, Uber services will no longer be available in Tanzania. We understand that this may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the communication read.

Uber also reflected on its time operating in the country, highlighting its role in supporting everyday mobility for users in Dar es Salaam and expressing appreciation to customers as it exits the market.

"Since launching our services in Dar es Salaam, it has been a great honor for us to be part of your daily journeys, helping you travel safely, reliably, and affordably. This chapter is coming to an end, but our gratitude to you remains," the communication added.

Uber did not provide further details on the reasons behind its exit or whether the decision could be revisited in the future.

This comes weeks after the United States announced a partial suspension of visa issuance for Tanzanian nationals.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, the embassy said the suspension covers both nonimmigrant and immigrant visa categories, while outlining a set of exceptions.

"In line with Presidential Proclamation 10998, as of January 1, 2026, the United States is partially suspending visa issuance to Tanzanian nationals for nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas," the statement read.

The embassy outlined the categories of applicants who may still be eligible for visas despite the suspension, noting that these are limited and specific exceptions under US law and policy.

"Limited exceptions are for Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran; Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension; Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D); Participants in certain major sporting events; and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)," the statement added.

Addressing concerns about the status of visas issued before the new rules take effect, the US Embassy in Tanzania emphasized that the proclamation does not cancel existing visas.

However, it cautioned that while applications and interviews can still proceed, eligibility for issuance or entry may be affected.

"No visas issued before January 1, 2026, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation. Nationals of Tanzania may still submit visa applications and schedule interviews, but they may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States," the statement concluded.