Editor's Review President William Ruto has hit out at former CS Fred Matiang’i for lecturing the government on the education system.

Speaking on Monday, February 2, in Kisumu, President Ruto said his government is working to fix the problems it inherited from the previous administration.

The Head of State pointed out that when he assumed office, the education system was broken, but his administration has managed to address the challenges.

Ruto highlighted issues, including lack of enough capitation to schools, shortage of teachers, and financial issues that were facing some universities.

“I have seen some leaders trying to lecture us about the education system. We want to tell them we are fixing your mess. You messed the education system. There were no teachers in class, there was inadequate capitation, there was no enough money for universities and TVETs, 21 universities were facing closure because of insolvency,” said Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto.

The President said his government has added money into capitation for schools and ensured the money is disbursed on time.

Ruto also said his government has hired 100,000 teachers and allocated more money to universities and TVETs.

“Please spare us your lectures; we are simply fixing your mess. today we have more money going to capitation. This month, money for capitation was in schools even before schools got to school.

“We have hired 100,000 teachers to fix the challenge of teacher shortage that you left behind; we have added more money for universities and TVETs to fix the problem of insolvency that was there,” Ruto added.

This comes days after Matiang’i said he was not responsible for the ‘mess’ surrounding the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

In a statement on Friday, January 30, Matiang’i pointed to poor leadership and mismanagement under the current government, arguing that the curriculum is being unfairly blamed for deeper administrative failures.

"Speaking during an interview on Wednesday night, Aden Duale claimed that the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) was my mess, one that the current administration is allegedly trying to fix.

"The real mess we are witnessing today is not the curriculum itself, but the gross incompetence with which the administration he serves has managed the education sector," he said.

Matiang’i further pointed to the handling of the 100 per cent transition policy as evidence of what he termed systemic failure.

"Even the flagship 100% transition, a major milestone achieved through deliberate planning and system reforms, has been badly mishandled and effectively undermined under their watch," he added.

Matiang'i argued that the problems would have persisted regardless of the curriculum in place, insisting that incompetence, not policy design, is at the heart of the crisis.

"And let us be frank. Whether they inherited CBC, 8-4-4, or 7-6-3, the outcome would have been the same. Incompetence is the only thing they execute with consistency," he continued.

The former CS defended the CBC itself, while linking its challenges to what he described as chaotic management.

"There is nothing wrong with the CBC; the present challenge is in the incompetent and chaotic management of the education sector. Hopeless implementation of the curriculum! But there is hope! We are ready to fix this again,” Matiang’i stated.