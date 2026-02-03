Editor's Review A massive fire swept through Shauri slum in Embu Town on Monday night leaving dozens of families homeless and destroying property worth millions of shillings.

A massive fire swept through Shauri slum in Embu Town on Monday night, February 2, leaving dozens of families homeless and destroying property worth millions of shillings.

The blaze spread rapidly through iron sheet and wooden structures in the densely populated informal settlement as residents scrambled to salvage whatever they could from their homes.

As flames raged on, residents and witnesses questioned the effectiveness of the county leadership in handling such disasters.

Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic situation in which the fire quickly overwhelmed the area and emergency response proved inadequate, with limited equipment and resources available to contain the blaze.

By the time the fire was brought under control, dozens of houses had been reduced to ashes, with families losing household items.

No fatalities were reported, though several residents were left in distress after spending the night outdoors.

Following the incident, Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji visited the affected area to console victims and assess the extent of the damage.

File image of the fire incident

This comes barely a week after a Range Rover burst into flames along the Nairobi Expressway.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, the Moja Expressway company said the vehicle encountered a mechanical issue, which later resulted in it bursting into flames.

The company noted that the incident occurred at around 9:04 AM near the Southern Bypass entrance.

Moja Expressway noted that its patrol team and police officers evacuated passengers from the vehicle before putting out the fire.

"Traffic was temporarily disrupted along the Nairobi Expressway, near Southern Bypass Entrance B, after a vehicle encountered mechanical issues later resulting in combustion.

"Our patrol team, working closely with the Kenya Police Service were able to safely evacuate the passengers aboard the vehicle and extinguish the fire, while keeping other motorists safe," read the statement.

The company urged motorists using the expressway to approach the area with caution as its team is working to clear the debris from the road.

Photos and videos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the luxury vehicle on fire with thick smoke billowing into the air.