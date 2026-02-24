Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has cautioned motorists over floods along a section of the Kilgoris–Lolgorian Road in Narok County.

In a notice on Monday, February 23, KeNHA said the floods extensively damaged the Mogor bridge, which is located along the highway.

The authority noted that approaches to the bridge have been washed away, rendering it impassable.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that the heavy flash floods triggered by overnight intense rainfall have severely damaged the Mogor Bridge along the Kilgoris-Lolgorian (B3) Road at approximately Km 21 in Trans Mara, Narok County. The approaches to the bridge have been washed away, rendering the structure impassable and cutting off direct connectivity between Trans Mara West and South,” KeNHA stated.

The authority said it has deployed a contractor to undertake emergency repairs on the site.

File image of the KeNHA logo.

KeNHA noted that its priority is to stabilize the remaining structure, clear debris, and facilitate safe resumption of traffic.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes and exercise caution when traveling in the area.

“The road remains closed to all traffic until further notice. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution in the area,” KeNHA added.

This comes after the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a four-day heavy rainfall advisory affecting 22 counties across the country.

In an advisory on Friday, February 20, the department warned that intensified rainfall is expected between February 21 and February 24, 2026, with several regions likely to experience heavy downpours.

The weatherman noted that the heavy rains will initially affect areas around the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley before extending to the southeastern lowlands and parts of the Coast, particularly the south Coast.

The counties listed as areas of concern include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Kakamega, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, Kwale, Mombasa, southern Tana River, and parts of Kilifi.

Kenya Met further cautioned residents to remain vigilant due to the risk of flooding and dangerous conditions.