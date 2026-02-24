Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a seven-day notice to roadside traders operating along sections of Thika Superhighway.

In a notice on Monday, February 23, the authority informed traders at Kihunguro, Allsops, and Delview sections of the requirement to vacate the road reserve within a week.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify ALL roadside traders operating along the Thika Superhighway at Kihunguro (both bounds), Allsops (both bounds), and Delview Sections to remove and clear their wares from the road reserve within seven (7) days from the date of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the directive is meant to pave the way for the construction of designated roadside stations aimed at improving traffic management and safety along the affected sections.

"This is to facilitate the construction of designated roadside stations intended to enhance corridor functionality, improve safety standards, and alleviate traffic congestion along the affected sections," the statement added.

KeNHA further noted that the move is part of road safety improvement efforts designed to streamline operations along the highway and minimize accidents.

"The project is part of the Authority's ongoing road safety improvement initiatives that seek to reduce accidents, enhance order within the road reserve, and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the Highway," the notice further read.

KeNHA urged all affected traders to comply within the stipulated timeline, warning that enforcement action will be taken against those who fail to adhere to the directive.

"All affected traders are urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe to avoid enforcement action in accordance with the relevant laws governing road reserves," the statement concluded.

This comes days after KeNHA warned of more demolitions along Thika Superhighway following a crackdown in Githurai.

In a statement on Friday, February 20, the authority announced the commencement of the exercise and explained why Githurai was the first target.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has initiated clearance of all illegal structures along the Thika Superhighway. The Authority started at Githurai where clearance is meant to pave the way for the construction of a modern bus park," the statement read.

KeNHA noted that the demolished structures had created safety concerns in the busy market area, contributing to accidents over time.

"The structures had encroached onto the road reserve, posing significant safety risks to thousands of motorists and pedestrians within the busy market area. Over time, this section has recorded numerous road safety incidents - a trend the Authority is firmly committed to reverse," the statement added.

KeNHA further revealed that the demolitions will extend to Roysambu Roundabout as part of broader efforts to enhance mobility and road safety along the corridor.

"The authority will also undertake a similar clearance at Roysambu Roundabout to pave the way for the development of another modern bus park, as part of ongoing initiatives aimed at improving transport infrastructure, enhancing mobility, and promoting road safety," the statement concluded.