Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that sunny and dry conditions will continue across most parts of the country this week, with rainfall expected in four regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that sunny and dry conditions will continue across most parts of the country this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, February 3, the Met Department said rainfall will be experienced over a few places in four regions.

The four regions likely to experience showers included the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

“Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected over most parts of the country.

“However, rainfall is likely to occur in a few to several areas of the Central Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya as the week progresses,” read the forecast in part.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki.

The weatherman also forecasted hot conditions with maximum daytime temperatures above 30°C in several parts of the country.

“Daytime (maximum) temperatures above 30°C are expected in several parts of the country, including the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya,” the Met Department stated.

Meanwhile, parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience cold nights with minimum temperatures of below 10°C.

The weather outlook comes days after the weatherman outlined how heat waves will be identified in the Kenyan context.

Kenya Met explained that a heat wave is not defined by a single hot day but by a sustained period of unusually high temperatures that pose measurable health risks to the population.

The department noted that specific temperature thresholds have been established for Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa, based on extensive analysis of historical temperature records and health data from these cities.

"Based on research using Kenya Meteorological Department temperature records and health data from major urban centres, the proposed thresholds for issuing heat-health alerts are Nairobi: daily maximum temperature of 32°C or higher for three or more consecutive days; Kisumu: daily maximum temperature of 37°C or higher for three or more consecutive days; and Mombasa: daily maximum temperature of 36°C or higher for three or more consecutive days," the statement added.