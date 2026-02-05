Editor's Review Sunkuli is a trained teacher by profession, but switched careers to election management.

Moses Ledama Sunkuli has been named as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), replacing Hussein Marjan.

In the appointment letter dated Thursday, January 5, IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon is an elections director with extensive experience and one who has internal institutional knowledge for the new role.

A look into Sunkuli's revealed that before his appointment, he served as IEBC's Director of Electoral Operations.

Sunkuli has worked with the Commission for years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started working with the IEBC as an elections manager in 2009.

"My responsibilities include but are not limited to: voter education, voter registration and general elections management," the profile reads.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file photo of Acting IEBC CEO Moses Sunkuli (Centre) with Hussein Marjan and Gideon Balang

Following his appointment, IEBC updated his information on their portal, explaining his experience and academic background.

Sunkuli is described as an election expert with more than 12 years of experience. He worked with the IEBC Regional Elections Coordinator between 2010 and 2017, before he rose in the ranks to become a County Elections Manager (CEM)

Academic Background

Sunkuli is an alumnus of Kilgoris High School. Although he is currently in election management, he is a trained teacher by profession.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree (BEd), Secondary Education and teaching from Moi University.

The acting CEO delved into management and bagged a Diploma in Business Management from the Kenya Institute of Management in 2003.

Sunkuli then acquired a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Comm) from the University of Nairobi. He advanced to a Master's of Business Administration, Strategic Management, from the same institution in 2016.

The Commission's Secretary also studied Management of Democratic Elections in Africa at the University of South Africa.

According to the IEBC portal, he is registered under the Associate of Chartered Insurance of London (ACII) and Kenya (AIIK) and theAssociate of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Kenya Chapter).

Media Presence

Sunkuli rarely appeared in the media. However, he made submissions to the Supreme Court in the form of an affidavit during the presidential petition of 2022.

He made headlines again in December 2023, when he was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior in 2023 by President William Ruto.