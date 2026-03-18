Editor's Review The update is set to go live on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Safaricom has announced a major update to its M-PESA mobile money service aimed at enhancing customer privacy through a new data minimization approach.

In a press statement on Wednesday, March 18, the company said the update is set to go live on Tuesday, March 24.

According to Safaricom, the update will limit the amount of personal information displayed during peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions

Under the new system, Send Money notifications will show a partially masked phone number instead of the full number.

A mobile number will appear as 0722***000.

Customers' names will also be limited to two displayed names instead of the full three, allowing for easier recognition without revealing unnecessary personal details.

Further, transaction details such as date, transaction number, and amount will remain fully visible to maintain transparency.

To further strengthen privacy, M-PESA has introduced a recipient verification feature using Code 334.

Recipients can request verification of the sender’s identity by sending the transaction message to this code.

The sender then receives an SMS asking whether they wish to share their full contact details.

If they accept, the recipient gets the full name and mobile number; if they decline, the recipient is informed of the decision.

According to Safaricom, each request is limited to one per transaction and is valid for 24 hours.

File image of Safaricom Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Waititu and Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom outlined several benefits of the update, including masking mobile numbers to prevent unwanted calls, spam messages, and harassment after transactions.

It also reduces the risk of fraud and social engineering, as scammers often collect phone numbers from transaction messages.

Additionally, the change aligns with global data minimization principles, ensuring that only the minimum necessary personal data is displayed, fostering greater customer confidence.

The rollout of data minimization in P2P transactions complements earlier privacy enhancements applied to Buy Goods and Paybill APIs, as well as internal systems and statements over the past several years.

Speaking during a media briefing earlier Wednesday, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa highlighted how the data minimization journey is designed to protect users’ information while enabling them to transact with confidence:

"Our deliberate Data Minimization journey, from Pochi la Biashara in 2020 to masking P2P recipient details starting March 24th, ensures we handle your information with the utmost care, so you can transact and grow with absolute peace of mind," he said.

Ndegwa called on industry partners, regulators, and customers to work together in safeguarding digital footprints.

"We call on our industry partners, regulators, and customers to join us in protecting digital footprints. Together, we can build a trusted, secure Kenya where every individual and business can thrive without compromise," he added.

Similarly, Chief Financial Services Officer Esther Waititu explained how the update is part of Safaricom’s mission to empower users while protecting their personal information.

"M-PESA is more than a service; it is a partner in your daily life, empowering you to build your future. Because we know you trust us deeply, protecting that journey is our highest priority. As awareness around data privacy grows, we are taking proactive steps with Data Minimization," she explained.

Waititu added that the measures go beyond securing transactions, contributing to a safer and more inclusive digital economy:

"By ensuring your personal information is handled with the utmost care and sharing only what is absolutely necessary, we are doing more than securing transactions; we are building a safer, more inclusive digital economy where every Kenyan can thrive with confidence," she added.