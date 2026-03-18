Editor's Review Orengo stated that Winnie's soul was with Linda Mwananchi.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, on Wednesday, March 18, watered down Linda Ground's endorsement of EALA MP Winnie Odinga for the ODM Deputy Party Leader position.

Speaking during a press briefing, Orengo stated that Winnie was firmly with the Linda Mwananchi group and that offering her the leadership role would not sway her.

He added that the EALA MP's sentiments and actions have always stated clearly the side she belongs to, and that she was keen on honouring the late Raila Odinga's legacy.

"If you listen to what she has been saying since her father died, you will know where her soul is. For me, I would not really care where her body is because he soul is with her father and Linda Mwananchi," he stated.

On his part, Emabakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino told Winnie not to associate with the Linda Ground faction, which he claimed was a sinking ship.

A file image of the ODM Nairobi County leadership and EALA MP Winnie Odinga.

Babu argued that she would achieve more with Linda Mwananchi and was way above the rival faction.

"Winnie is like a turtle that is bigger than the pond that she is going to. She should join the ocean, and this is where it is at, Linda Mwananchi," he reiterated.

On his part, ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Ososti welcomed the endorsement but warned Winnie that her endorsement was part of a sinister plot.

He claimed that the ODM Linda Ground faction wanted to use her to justify the outcome of a national delegates convention, which he alleged would be rigged.

"She can easily win any seat, but as a caution, I want to tell her that she needs to tread very carefully because those on Linda Ground would want to use her to justify what they can do on 27; to confirm people without a competition," Osotsi stated.

The sentiments from the Linda Mwananchi group came a day after ODM Nairobi County Chairman George Aladwa announced Winnie's endorsement for the Orange Party Deputy Party Leader.

Aladwa explained that Nairobi was not represented in the Party's top national leadership since the death of Raila.

Winnie accepted the endorsement and made it clear that she would not leave the ODM party.