Editor's Review President William Ruto has fired back at Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i after he said he does not eat food prepared by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

President William Ruto has fired back at Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i after he said he does not eat food prepared by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 17, while launching Jubilee Party offices in Narok, Matiang’i told President Ruto to mind his own health status.

The former Interior CS questioned why President Ruto was concerned about his diet, noting that he only eats bananas and ugali.

"I do not understand why you are concerned about what or how much I eat because I don't ask for food from your wife or your people. All I eat is bananas from my home in Kisii and ugali.

"If that is what bothers you so much, how come I have never come to ask you why you have lost so much weight?" Matiang'i posed.

File image of President William Ruto.

In response on Wednesday, March 18, President Ruto said that eating bananas is not wrong but advised Matiang’i to reduce the portions he consumes.

"I heard them answering me arrogantly yesterday, saying, 'We don't eat at your place; we eat bananas.' My friends, there is nothing wrong with eating bananas. I also eat them, but reduce the portions.

“I never said you eat at my house, but if you were eating at my place, I would have reduced your portions just as I am reducing my own food intake,” said Ruto.

The exchange between Ruto and the united opposition leaders was ignited by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who trolled the President over his sudden weight loss.

Speaking on Monday, March 16, Gachagua claimed that his former boss has lost weight because the opposition was giving him sleepless nights.

"The good thing is that even with all that money, he does not sleep. You can even see how much weight he has lost. He has billions but cannot get rest," Gachagua ridiculed.

President Ruto hit back at the united opposition on Tuesday, advising them to go to the gym to stay fit.

“I want to ask these people to go to the gym. Stop eating too much, your stomach will burst. You even fall asleep during meetings,” said Ruto.