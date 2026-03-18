Editor's Review The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced a training fund targeting civil servants across various government institutions.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced a training fund targeting civil servants across various government institutions.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 18, HELB confirmed that the fund will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Public Service.

The agency explained that the programme is designed to cater to a wide range of public servants across both national and county levels, as well as government institutions.

"This fund is set aside for the Ministry of Public Service works in collaboration with HELB for Civil Servants in the National Government, County Governments, National Police Service and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to pursue Certificate, Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Masters, PhD and Professional courses," the statement read.

HELB outlined the eligibility criteria, noting that the fund is exclusively reserved for individuals currently serving in government institutions.

"Applicants must be a civil servant- an employee of a Ministry, County Government, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) or National Police Service," the statement added.

According to HELB, the loans under the programme come with relatively favorable terms, aimed at making repayment manageable for beneficiaries while encouraging uptake.

"No processing fees; loan amount is up to Ksh500,000 per year; repayment period is up to 72 months; repayment is by check-off; and interest charged is 4% per year on reducing balance," the statement explained.

In terms of requirements, applicants will be required to submit a comprehensive set of documents to qualify for the fund, including proof of admission and employment details.

"Admission letter from a recognized university or training institution in Kenya; copies of 3 months latest pay slips with a net pay above 1/3 of basic pay (certified by employer); copy of the National ID; copy of KRA PIN; copy of National ID from two guarantors employed within the civil service; and recent colored passport size photographs," the statement concluded.

File image of HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari

Elsewhere, earlier in the month, HELB opened applications for the Advanced Nursing Education Loan, a specialized fund designed to support nurses and midwives.

In a notice on Thursday, March 5, HELB said the initiative, implemented in partnership with the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Amref Flying Doctors, and the Nurse & Midwife Alliance, will provide loans of up to Ksh500,000 at a low interest rate of 4 percent per year.

Beneficiaries will also enjoy flexible repayment periods of up to 60 months (five years), allowing them to repay the loan gradually.

The repayment process will also be simplified through monthly employer check-off arrangements, where repayments can be deducted directly from salaries.

The fund is available to both unemployed (pre-service) and salaried students.

For unemployed or pre-service students, the loan will cover tuition fees for Higher Diploma studies.

Meanwhile, salaried students may receive funding for a broader range of programs including Higher Diploma, Undergraduate Degree, Masters and PhD studies.

Applicants who are not currently employed must provide an admission letter from a recognized university or training institution in Kenya, certified by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

In addition, applicants must submit a copy of their National ID, copy of their KRA PIN, and copies of National IDs from two guarantors.

They will also be required to attach a recent coloured passport-size photograph.

For nurses and midwives who are already employed, they must submit an admission letter from a recognized university or training institution in Kenya, certified by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

They must also provide a copy of their National ID and KRA PIN, both certified by a Commissioner of Oaths.

Additionally, applicants are required to submit copies of National IDs from two guarantors, who must be employed and whose documents must also be certified by a Commissioner of Oaths.

A recent coloured passport-size photograph must also be included.

Salaried applicants will also need to submit copies of their most recent three months’ pay slips, certified by their employer.