Editor's Review The Machakos County Government has issued a notice to traders and property owners to comply with permit renewal and payment obligations ahead of the March 31 deadline.

The Machakos County Government has issued a notice reminding traders and property owners to comply with permit renewal and payment obligations ahead of the March 31 deadline.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 18, Governor Wavinya Ndeti called on all business owners and property holders to renew their permits and settle outstanding dues within the required timelines.

"The County Government of Machakos calls upon all business owners and property holders to renew their permits and clear all county dues within the required timelines," the notice read.

Traders were directed to renew their Single Business Permits and ensure that land rates and ground rent are fully paid before the end of March 2026 to avoid penalties.

At the same time, developers were reminded to secure all necessary approvals before beginning any construction projects, while tenants occupying county housing were urged to adhere to monthly rent payment deadlines.

"All traders are advised to renew their Single Business Permits and ensure payment of land rates and ground rent on or before 31st March 2026 to avoid penalties.

"Developers must obtain the necessary approvals prior to undertaking any construction, while tenants in county housing are reminded to pay rent by the 5th day of each month," the notice added.

The county further encouraged the use of digital platforms and approved payment channels, including the Citizen Self-Service Portal and bank payments.

"All traders and property owners are encouraged to utilize the Citizen Self-Service Portal and other approved payment channels for efficient service delivery. Let us remain compliant as we work together towards the growth and development of Machakos County," the notice concluded.

File image of Wavinya Ndeti

Elsewhere, earlier in the month, the County Government of Mombasa issued a 45-day deadline to traders operating at Makupa/Majengo market to vacate the premises to pave the way for the construction of a new modern facility.

In a notice on Monday, March 2, the Mombasa County Director Trade - Department of Tourism, Culture and Trade, Peter Migosi, explained that the move is aimed at enabling redevelopment of the market into a modern facility with improved amenities.

"The County Government of Mombasa wishes to notify all traders operating in Makupa/Majengo market to remove and clear their wares from the market within Forty Five [45] days from the date of this notice.

"This is to facilitate the construction of a new modern market intended to accommodate more traders, improve work environment, provide better storage facilities, foster safety and security of traders and their wares," the notice read.

Migosi further stated that the project aligns with broader economic transformation efforts under the national development plan.

"The project is part of the ongoing flagship initiative under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which reflects the National and County Government's commitment in creating jobs and promoting business especially for the people of Mvita," the notice added.

The County Director urged traders to relocate to a designated temporary site during the construction period.

"You are kindly urged to safely pack and remove all your belongings from your current stall and move to a temporary open air market located near the market along Majengo road as may be directed by the County Director Trade," the notice further read.

According to Migosi, the construction is expected to be completed in less than a year, with current traders receiving priority once the new market is ready.

"The Modern market construction project is expected to take less than 12 months, after which priority for the new, modern stalls will be given to current traders in and outside the market," the notice concluded.

All affected traders have been urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe to avoid enforcement action in accordance with county laws.