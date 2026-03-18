Editor's Review "Public figures, including President William Ruto, should exercise caution and avoid making statements based on unverified claims."

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) on Wednesday, March 18, denounced claims that party leader Rigathi Gachagua's aide, the late Maureen Gathigia Kinyua, was murdered.

In a statement addressed to the public, DCP maintained that Kinyua died in a road accident and was not murdered.

"Investigations into the incident classified it as a hit-and-run, and there is no official evidence linking her death to murder or foul play," the statement read in part.

The party took a swipe at President William Ruto for claiming that Gachagua was allegedly involved in Kinyua's death.

DCP termed the claims as baseless and could potentially cause distress to the family of the deceased.

A file image of Gachagua's former aide, the late Maureen Kinyua



"Despite these facts, misinformation has circulated online suggesting that Maureen’s death was a murder. Such claims are unverified and baseless, and they risk causing unnecessary distress to her family, friends, and supporters.

"Media experts and civil society leaders emphasise that public figures, including President William Ruto, should exercise caution and avoid making statements based on unverified claims," the statement continued.

The political outfit further urged media outlets to accurately report the news and uphold journalistic integrity as a sign of respect to the family.

Meanwhile, DCP confirmed that the driver involved in the hit-and-run was identified and charged in Karatina Court for causing death by dangerous driving.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and was released on a Ksh150,000 bond awaiting further court proceedings.

Earlier, the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) -Kenya, flagged a viral statement claiming that Gachagua was a person of interest in Kinyua's death as fake.

FIDA advised the public to disregard the statement and remain vigilant against the organisation's impersonation and misuse of its name.