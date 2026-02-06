Editor's Review The Kenya Police Service (KPS) has dismissed claims that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, transferred senior police officers linked to the Nandi Hills pool incident.

In a post on Thursday, February 5 evening, KPS flagged the claims by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei as fake.

The UDA Senator on Wednesday, February 4, alleged that IG Kanja transferred the officers linked to the Nandi Hills pool incident to Nairobi instead of taking action against them.

“After the much-hyped administrative action by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja against senior police officers who oversaw brutalization and beating of youth for playing a pool game in Nandi Hills Town, Nandi County, he only 'rewarded ' them by mere transfers instead of disciplinary action and criminal proceedings,” Cherargei claimed.

The Senator’s allegations came days after the National Police Service (NPS) announced disciplinary measures against six police officers following the CCTV footage showing misconduct at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills.

In a statement, NPS said IG Kanja ordered administrative action against the six officers following recommendations made by the Internal Affairs Unit.

The six officers include: the Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) for Tinderet; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Songoh; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Nandi Hills; the Officer in Charge, RDU Songoh Camp; the Officer in Charge, GSU Songoh Camp; and the Officer in Charge, ASTU Songoh Camp.

NPS explained that the disciplinary action was intentionally directed at local commanders, stating that those in charge bear ultimate responsibility for conduct within their areas of command.

"This action deliberately focuses on local commanders to ensure they are held fully accountable for all conduct within their jurisdictions. There will be no tolerance for such misconduct," NPS stated.

Further, the service reminded all officers of their fundamental obligations, stressing that their role as guardians of public safety and property must always be carried out with the highest standards of professionalism.