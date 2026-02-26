Editor's Review Oyugi Magwanga has resigned from his position as Deputy Governor of Homa Bay County.

Speaking on Thursday, February 26, Magwanga said he was stepping down with a clear conscience and belief that he had served the people diligently during his time in office.

"I leave office with my conscience clear and my commitment to the people of Homa Bay unwavering," he said.

Magwanga maintained that his dedication to accountability and responsible leadership remains intact despite his exit from the county government.

"My resolve to advocate for integrity, proper management of public resources and the fulfillment of the aspirations of our county remains stronger than ever," he added.

Earlier this month, Magwanga dragged Governor Gladys Wanga to court over interference in the execution of his duties.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 4, he disclosed that he had filed a petition with the Employment and Labour Relations Court seeking orders to compel Wanga to unlock his office.

Magwanga further sought the court's orders to have his county vehicles reinstated to him, arguing that the County Chief's actions were unconstitutional.

He urged his boss to reconsider her actions instead of waiting for the court to rule on the matter.

"This is a disservice to the people of Homa Bay because I am earning a salary without offering any service. I want to appeal to her to make the necessary arrangements to unlock the office before the court issues a decision," he stated.

Magwanga launched a bare-knuckled attack on the ODM Chair, stating that she had failed to deliver to the people of Homa Bay County.

He alleged that the Wanga was riding on the broad-based government projects as part of her track record.

"She has just been overpraising the national government projects and even claimed them as hers, yet she cannot tell the people of Homa Bay where she has taken the Ksh48 billion allocated to the county," he declared.

Magwanga declared that he would challenge Wanga for the Homa Bay County gubernatorial seat in the 2027 poll.

"I vied for Governor in 2017 and have been the Deputy for Wanga since 2022. In 2027, I will be on the ballot as the governor of Homa Bay County. Let her prepare for a face-off," he stated.

Prior to that, Magwanga had challenging his boss to proceed with any plans to remove him from office, if there are any.

"They want to impeach me, for which I am calling upon them to bring it. Let them bring it, and let's see where it will actually end," he said.

Magwanga warned Wanga that should the supposed impeachment fail in the county assembly, he would retaliate by initiating his own against her.

He suggested he is a fully-fledged politician who also has his means politically.

"Should my impeachment fail, I will also initiate mine. She knows me, and I know her," the deputy governor stated.