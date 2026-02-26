Editor's Review Super Metro offered condolences to the family of the victim and assured compliance with investigations.

The Super Metro Bus Company has expressed remorse over the death of passenger Joseph Mureithi, who died after allegedly being pushed out of a moving bus operated by the business.

In a statement dated Thursday, February 26, Super Metro offered condolences to the family of the victim.

It also issued an apology to the passengers of the 33-seater matatu over anxiety caused by the bodaboda operators who trailed the bus and forced it to a stop after the incident.

"Our vehicle KDK 060H enroute from Kitengela to Nairobi CBD with 32 passengers on board was stopped by an irate mob of boda boda riders claiming that the conductor had pushed a passenger from the bus. This came as a surprise to all on board.

"As a company, we are deeply saddened by the reported loss of life, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who are affected. Safety of our passengers, employees, and communities is our major concern, the statement read in part.

A file image of a Super Metro Bus dropping a passenger along a highway.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and reassured that it would comply with investigations.

The Sacco confirmed that both the driver and the conductor alleged to have pushed the deceased out of the moving bus, were in police custody.

"We are cooperating fully with the law enforcement and National Transport and Safety Authority as they conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. Currently, the matter remains under investigation," the bus company reassured.

Super Metro disclosed that it would also conduct an independent internal review to determine whether any company policies or procedures were implicated to improve safety measures that may be necessary.

Witnesses disclosed that Mureithi, a petrol station attendant, was pushed out of the matatu shortly after boarding it.

They claimed that the deceased sustained serious head injuries on impact and was run over by the Super Metro bus.

The victim was pronounced dead on site by medical doctors. Witnesses claimed that the victim was pushed out of the moving vehicle because he had less bus fare.

Residents have called on the NTSA and the police to take action on the Sacco, as this is not the first time conductors of the bus company have thrown passengers out of their matatus.