The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced planned maintenance for the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS), which will disrupt customs services for 36 hours.

In a notice on Friday, February 6, KRA said the scheduled maintenance exercise will run from Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM to Monday, February 9, 2026, at 6:00 AM.

The taxman explained that the 36-hour maintenance aims to improve system performance, transaction processing, and user experience for all customs operations.

“We wish to inform Partner Government Agencies, Importers, Exporters, Clearing Agents, Shipping lines, and the general public of scheduled major maintenance for the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) to enhance performance starting on Saturday, 7th February, 2026, from 1800hrs to Monday, 9th February, 2026, 0600Hrs (36 hours).

“This enhancement will deliver improved transaction processing, improved system response times, and a more reliable user experience for all customs operations,” KRA said.

File image of KRA offices.

The authority urged partner government agencies, importers, exporters, clearing agents, shipping lines, and the general public to submit all urgent declarations, complete payments, and prioritize the clearance of perishable and time-sensitive consignments before Saturday evening.

Further, KRA expressed regret for any inconvenience the scheduled maintenance may cause to customs operators.

‘KRA regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders as we improve our service delivery,” KRA added.

This comes two months after the authority upgraded its iTax system.

In a notice, the tax agency informed all stakeholders of a scheduled maintenance of iTax lasting four hours from Friday, December 5, 2025, at 8:00 PM to Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12:00 AM.

The scheduled maintenance comes as KRA continues to modernize its digital tax systems to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery to taxpayers nationwide.

In November 2025, the taxman launched a paperless customs platform designed to modernize border operations and simplify trade processes.

The digital platform was introduced at the Busia One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) on the Kenya-Uganda border and is designed to facilitate faster and more efficient customs declarations for traders, transporters, and passengers.