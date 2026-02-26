Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kisii and Nairobi counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kisii and Nairobi counties on Friday, February 27.

In a notice on Thursday, February 26, the company said the planned outages will take place between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Nairobi County, the interruption will affect parts of Parklands.

Areas set to experience the blackout include Avenue Hospital, parts of 2nd and 3rd Avenue, Westgate, Jararam Road, sections of Mpaka Road and Masari Road, CITAM Church, Acculaser and surrounding customers.

The outage will also impact customers along Nyeri Road and Makueni Road, including Mwingi Road, Kikampala Road, Mazerus Road, Vihiga Road, Kaputei Gardens and Hamisi Road.

In Kisii County, the outage will affect Gesusu and Masimba areas.

Among the locations listed are parts of Gesonso, Kiaruta Dispensary, Waterpark, CITAM Church, Matongo, St. Peter’s School and Nyawekoa, alongside adjacent customers.

Elsewhere, this comes days after two people were found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power transformers have been slapped with an 11-year jail term.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the agency lauded the conviction of the notorious vandals.

"Yesterday, February 23, 2026, the Butali Law Court found the two guilty of the charges, acknowledging that the case had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thus sentencing each to eleven (11) years imprisonment.

DCI disclosed that Sawahili and Kemboi had another case in a different court for committing the same offence.

"While spending behind bars, the two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts," the statement read in part.

According to the charge sheet shared by the DCI, the police preferred to charge the two with vandalism of energy infrastructure in contravention of Cap 169 of the Energy Act.

The Act prescribes a Ksh5 million fine for any person who vandalises energy installations and infrastructure.

Felons convicted under this Act are also liable to a term of imprisonment of 10 years.