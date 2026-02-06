Editor's Review MCK warned of legal consequences for purported experts and media houses.

The Media Council of Kenya has issued a warning to media houses following controversial comments on ugali made during an interview in one of the media houses.

In a statement dated Friday, February 6, MCK urged media houses to check the credentials of individuals invited to make comments on matters of nutrition and dietetics.

This came after a panellist claimed that 'Ugali is the most useless food that is out there' while speaking to Spice FM.

MCK ordered that all media houses that all panellists invited to discuss nutrition should be accredited by the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute (KNDI).

"Media enterprises are urged to act with due diligence and consult KNDI on expertise qualifications to ensure the public receives accurate, professional health information, as investigations into this specific case have already commenced under the provisions of Cap 253B," the statement read in part.





"Effective immediately, media enterprises are hereby advised to engage duly registered persons as registered by KNDI on matters of nutrition and dietetics," the Council proclaimed.

MCK invited media houses to do thorough background checks on their interviewees before inviting them to comment on national matters that otherwise require professionals.

The new directive follows a formal advisory by KNDI to MCK regarding the engagement of unregistered individuals purporting to be experts in nutrition and dietetics.

KNDI has formally condemned and disowned the information shared during the interview.

The media regulator warned of legal consequences not only for the media houses but also for individuals masquerading as experts.

"Please be advised that engagements with non-registered persons violate Sections 33 and 36(b) of the Nutritionists and Dieticians Act and may lead to unnecessary litigation against both the purported expert and the media enterprise," the Council declared.