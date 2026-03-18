Editor's Review Kenya is set to take center stage in continental golf as it hosts a major junior championship bringing together top young talent from across Africa.

Kenya is set to take center stage in continental golf as it hosts a major junior championship bringing together top young talent from across Africa.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 18, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the tournament will take place at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club in Nairobi.

"It is with great pride that Kenya hosts the African continent for the 2026 All-Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC), scheduled to take place from 23rd to 26th March 2026 at the prestigious Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club in Nairobi, marking a historic first in our nation's history.

"On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I wish to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to all participating countries, delegations, officials, and guests to Magical Kenya, the Origin of Wonder," the statement read.

Mvurya said the championship will feature participation from 14 nations across the continent, including Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, and Ghana.

"This premier continental championship, sanctioned by the African Golf Confederation and The R&A, will bring together the finest junior golfing talent from Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Kenya," the statement added.

Mvurya added that beyond competition, the event is designed to nurture the next generation of athletes while contributing to national objectives in sports development.

"The All-Africa Junior Team Championship is not merely a competition; it is a critical platform for youth development, talent identification, and international exposure.

"It aligns seamlessly with the Government's broader agenda of nurturing talent, expanding opportunities for young athletes, and strengthening sport as a driver of economic growth, national pride, and regional integration," the statement further read.

File image of Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club

Mvurya further stated that Kenya’s hosting of the championship signals its continued commitment to building sports as a unifying force across Africa.

"As we host the 2026 All-Africa Junior Team Championship, Kenya reaffirms its unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of African sporting talent, fostering unity across the continent, and showcasing the immense potential of golf as a catalyst for development and economic revitalization," the statement continued.

Mvurya further pointed to the long-term benefits for participating players, noting that the tournament serves as a stepping stone into high-level competition.

"The championship provides a critical pathway for young athletes to transition into elite international golf, exposing them to high-level competition, structured mentorship, and global opportunities that will shape their future both on and off the course," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after Mvurya welcomed the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to remove Kenya from its compliance watchlist after reforms at the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

In a statement on Wednesday, March 4, Mvurya announced the development and expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

"The Government of Kenya welcomes and notes with great satisfaction the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to formally close the compliance procedure concerning Kenya and remove the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) from the compliance 'watchlist'," the statement read in part.

Mvurya explained that the decision was based on recommendations from WADA’s oversight structures, confirming that Kenya had met the required benchmarks.

"Acting on the recommendation of its Compliance Review Committee, WADA has confirmed that the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya has fully aligned with the World Anti-Doping Code and the applicable International Standards," the statement added.

Mvurya further noted that the clearance brings to an end a process that began after an audit conducted in May 2024.

"This decision marks the successful conclusion of the corrective process that followed the audit conducted in May 2024 under the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS)," the statement further read.

Mvurya acknowledged that compliance remains an ongoing responsibility under global monitoring mechanisms.

"While we celebrate this milestone, we remain fully aware that compliance with the global anti-doping framework is a continuous obligation. WADA retains the mandate to monitor signatories under its ongoing compliance oversight system, and Kenya welcomes this oversight as a necessary mechanism that strengthens credibility, transparency, and trust in sport," the statement concluded.