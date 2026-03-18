Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions set to affect seven counties, including Nairobi, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions set to affect seven counties on Thursday, March 19.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 18, the company said the outages will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in all the affected areas.

In the Nairobi region, the interruption will affect Kiamumbi and parts of Kahawa West, including Midas, Sidia Farm, Kamiti Prison and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County areas set to experience outages include Kapchumba, Kapkeben, Kapyemit Primary School, Petrocity, part of Maili Nne Centre and nearby locations.

Residents in Nyamira County will also be affected, with the blackout scheduled in Nyansiongo and Manga.

Areas listed include Nyansiongo Tea, Highland Creamers, Manga, Kijauri, Laitigo, Tinderet, Metamaywa, Rigoko Secondary School and surrounding customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Nyeri County, the outage will impact Kihari and Waihara, covering markets such as Waihara, Kabebero, Iriani, Thunguri, Kiirini and Githimbai, as well as institutions including Othaya Boys, Othaya Approved School and several transformer-based centres (TBCs) in the region.

Similarly, Kirinyaga County will see interruptions in Kagumo Town and Gatwe Market, affecting areas such as Kianjagi TBC, Rwambiti TBC, Muriko, Mutira Village, Kabonge Market, Kiaragana Market and Hukoini Village.

In Kiambu County, the outage will affect Kawaida, Nazareth and Riara areas, including Gatatha Farmers, Kimorori, Black Petals, Koba Waters, Takataka Solutions, Nazareth Hospital, Etee Farm, Gatono Village, Clarence Matheny, Jormalis and nearby customers.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, power will be interrupted in Tulia, Muthale and Kakeani areas.

Affected locations include Tulia Market, Muthale Market, Kakeani Market, Uvaani Market, Yalatan Market, Kangondi Market, Kasue Market, Muthale Mission Hospital, Muthale Girls, Mutonguni Girls, Kwa Siku Market and Kangii Secondary School.