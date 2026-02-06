Editor's Review Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has called on the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to strengthen security measures in response to growing insecurity in the coastal region.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, Ali pointed out that cases of robbery with violence have increased in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

The Nyali lawmaker noted that armed gangs have been terrorizing innocent residents and business owners.

“The heightened insecurity in the Coast, especially Kilifi and Mombasa, is utterly appalling as robbery with violence has become the norm in many parts of the region. These armed gangs are terrorizing innocent civilians and business people with several reports of violent attacks on local shops and mini marts.

“I call on the Inspector of Police to heighten security measures in the Coast and send troops to bring an end to this nightmare,” said Ali.

The UDA MP highlighted an incident in Mtwapa where a shopkeeper was attacked by a machete-wielding gang, who stole money and items from the shop.

He demanded a permanent and decisive operation to restore security in the coastal counties, adding that partial measures are no longer sufficient

“Watching shopkeepers fight for their lives and livelihoods in the face of such brutal violence is heart-wrenching! This is an assault on the very heart of our commerce and community,” Ali added.

“We demand a permanent, decisive operation to root out this menace. No more half-measures. Our People deserve to live in peace and stability.”

The incident comes days after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a robbery with violence suspect who was captured on CCTV attacking a watchman in Mombasa.

In an update on Thursday, January 29, DCI said the suspect was arrested by a team of detectives from the Mombasa DCI Regional Headquarters, working alongside officers from DCI Urban and Tononoka Police Station.

In the CCTV footage, the suspect, armed with a panga alongside an accomplice, launched a vicious assault on the unsuspecting watchman before making off with his mobile phone.

Following the incident, the DCI detectives launched an all-out manhunt for the two suspects.

The sleuths used forensic leads and tracked down Salim Keya Ngesa to a guest house in Bondeni 'A, where he was hiding, and subsequently arrested him.

During the operation, the detectives recovered a cache of incriminating evidence, including six assorted mobile phones, a blood-stained panga, and two knives.

The officers also recovered a greyish kanzu that matched the attire seen in the CCTV footage of the incident. The suspect was taken to police custody for processing before being arraigned in court.