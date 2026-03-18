Editor's Review Omari wants the court to order the Speaker and the Busia County Assembly to impeach Otuoma.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has been dragged to court by a boda boda rider whom he kicked during a seed distribution exercise.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 18, Danstan Omari revealed that his client, Yusuf Hamisi, has demanded Ksh100 million in damages from Otuoma.

Omari claimed that Hamisi sustained injuries in his groin from the kick and was also allegedly beaten by the Governor's security team.

The Advocate of the High Court claimed that the Busia County Chief violated Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.

"We are seeking that our client be compensated. We are not sure whether his reproductive system has been destroyed or other conditions could emerge, and therefore we are seeking compensation of Ksh100 million," he stated.

A file image of Danstan Omari in court.



Omari further claimed that the police in Busia County refused to record the statement of the victim. He accused Otuoma of frustrating his client's access to medical care.

The lawyer alleged that the Governor allegedly made calls to hospitals in Busia and neighbouring Siaya County and instructed them not to offer services to the boda boda rider.

He claimed that Otuoma's actions were grounds for impeachment and revealed that he sought the orders from the court.

"This is a matter of impeachment, and we want the court to order the Speaker and the County Assembly of Busia to impeach the Governor," Omari stated.

He also wants the court to order the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the matter and send the report to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Omari filed the case at the Constitution and Human Rights division of the High Court in Nairobi.

He explained that he could not file the case in Busia as he, his legal team, his client and witnesses were not safe in the county.

The video that captured Governor Otuoma kicking the man sparked outrage among Kenyans who questioned why leaders subjected ordinary citizens to inhumane treatment.

Members of the public called for severe action to be taken on the Busia County Boss.