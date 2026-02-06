Editor's Review Ruto challenged Rigathi and his team to present the plans they had for Kenyan youths.

President William Ruto on Friday, February 6, responded to calls for demonstrations by his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during the Nyota Capital Disbursement forum, Ruto accused Gachagua of using the youth to cause mayhem in the country.

He alleged that the Democracy for Citizens Party leader was only using the youth to advance personal interests and did not care about them.

"I have heard the other guys saying that they are planning to have demonstrations. They are looking for youths whom they will mobilise to cause mayhem. Tunawaambia wasitubebe ufala!" Ruto remarked.

Ruto reiterated that the United Opposition was only out to get him and had no plans to improve the lives of Kenyan youth.

PHOTO | COURTESY President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki during the Nyota Distribution forum in Mombasa.

He poured cold water on the opposition's call to the youth to register as voters, stating that the young Kenyans would not vote for them.

"Their main plan is to tell youth to register as voters and vote for them. I want to tell them that even if the youths get their voters card, they will vote based on their needs and not so that they make you their boss, yet you have no plan for them," the President declared.

Ruto challenged Rigathi and his team to present the plans they had for Kenyan youths with regard to job creation and creating an economy for them to thrive in.

The Head of State rubbished the 'Wantam' and 'Ruto Must Go' slogans and vowed to deal with the opposition in the upcoming elections.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also threw a job on the United Oppositon claiming that they offered bribes to the youth to attend their rallies and heckle opponents.

"There are leaders who pay the youths Ksh100 to go and make noise during their political ralliesand hire bloggers to praise them for work they have not done," Kindiki stated.

Gachagua had rallied for national picketing to address the alleged misuse of the police service by the government to frustrate the opposition.

He went further to make a declaration to organise protests bigger than those planned by the former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga.