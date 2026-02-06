Editor's Review Martha Karua has raised questions over the process that led to the appointment of the Acting CEO at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has raised questions over the process that led to the appointment of the Acting CEO at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a statement on Friday, February 6, Karua questioned why the commission chose to bypass the deputies of the former CEO in making the temporary appointment.

"Why would the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) bypass the two deputies of the former CEO in this appointment which is temporary? Is there something we are missing or is it mischief at play," she said.

In a statement on Thursday, February 5, IEBC announced the appointment of Moses Ledama Sunkuli as its Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary.

IEBC chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon confirmed the leadership change and immediate effect of the appointment.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wishes to announce the appointment of Moses Ledama Sunkuli as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, effective immediately," the statement read.

IEBC explained that the decision was made after the exit of former CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan and highlighted Sunkuli’s background within the institution.

"This appointment follows the exit of the former Chief Executive Officer. Sunkuli, who currently serves as the Commission's Director of Electoral Operations, brings extensive experience and internal institutional knowledge to this role," the statement added.

IEBC explained that the appointment is temporary as the recruitment process for a substantive CEO gets underway.

"Sunkuli will serve in an acting capacity for a period of six (6) months or until the recruitment and appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer is finalized.

"The Commission is committed to fast-tracking the recruitment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer/Commission Secretary and ensuring a seamless transition, while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in service delivery to the Kenyan people," the statement concluded.

File image of Moses Ledama Sunkuli

IEBC confirmed Marjan's exit in a statement on Tuesday, February 3.

The commission clarified that the exit was not abrupt but a mutually agreed decision, and that the process of finding his successor has already begun.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), today, announces the formal exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commission Secretary (CS), Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, after reaching an agreement to terminate his services by mutual consent.

"This, in effect, brings to an end his tenure in IEBC and marks the beginning of the process of recruitment of a new CEO and Secretary to the Commission," the statement read.

IEBC assured the public that an acting official will be appointed to keep operations running smoothly and to avoid disruptions in duties such as elections and boundary delimitation.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will announce an interim replacement who will take over as Acting CEO/ CS in due course.

"This is in line with our commitment and resolve to ensure we have a seamless transition designed to maintain momentum in carrying forward the IEBC constitutional mandates, including conducting elections and boundaries delimitation, among other important functions," the statement added.

IEBC also linked Marjan’s departure to a restructuring effort within the Secretariat aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and institutional readiness.

"As the current CEO/CS exits, we embark on critical reforms within the Secretariat. We wish to assure Kenyans that any changes will be designed to ensure we achieve effective institutional preparedness, strengthen our internal accountability and results-oriented systems, and leadership continuity.

"The IEBC Secretariat is very crucial in service delivery on electoral management and related matters, and it is the intention of the Commission that it has to reflect the level of preparedness, passion, and commitment to delivering credible, free, and fair elections in Kenya," the statement continued.

Notably, IEBC acknowledged Marjan’s contribution, especially during a period when the Commission operated without fully constituted commissioners, crediting him with steering the Secretariat through the phase.

"The Commission takes this opportunity to appreciate the work of Mr. Marjan, who was a committed servant and offered his professional services and leadership to lEBC since March 2022, when he was appointed as CEO/CS.

"We particularly thank him for steering the Commission Secretariat during the period of absence of the Commissioners until the current Commission was fully constituted on 11th July 2025. The Commission wishes the former CEO/CS well in his future endeavors," the statement further read.